Prohibited funding case: Mandviwalla calls for forensic audit of PTI records

Nuzhat Nazar Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Saleem Mandviwalla suggested the coalition government to conduct a forensic audit of the record presented by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the prohibited funding case to ensure a fair trial.

He told media during a press brief that he would write a letter to the prime minister to hold a forensic audit of it, as the money involved in the prohibited funding case was far bigger than the one declared under the trial.

He said the PTI’s foreign funding case was massive and a cabinet committee or commission should be made to investigate it further. “Huge amount was taken in the name of PTI and Shaukat Khanum Memorial Cancer Hospital,” he said.

He said the case should never be ignored, rather should be made an example for others.

He also recommended amendments in electoral reforms specifically with respect to the time limitations for every case to be heard within six to 12 months.

He said a cabinet committee or commission should be formed to refer the ECP to investigate the case further.

Mandviwalla said no country was left through which foreign funding was not received by the PTI. “Imran was heading such a huge party but still he couldn’t settle his financial management according to the ECP rules. This is a disaster for the PTI and it should be held accountable,” he said.

Meanwhile, Palwasha Shah Khan on behalf of the party expressed deepest condolences and grief over the martyrdom of military officers and soldiers who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Balochistan.

Commenting on the ECP’s decision on the PTI’s prohibited funding case, she said the nation had now seen the real face of the “truthful and honest” people.

She said the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC)’s growth was stopped under Imran Khan government’s tenure.

