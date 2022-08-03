AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
Aug 03, 2022
Pakistan

IIUI president calls on HEC chairman

Press Release Updated August 3, 2022

ISLAMABAD: Dr Hathal Homoud Alotaibi, President, International Islamic University, Islamabad (IIUI) called on Dr Mukhtar Ahmed, Chairman Higher Education Commission (HEC) and felicitated him on assuming the charge.

During the meeting, issues of mutual interest including initiatives for promotion of quality education and role of universities in society building were discussed. The meeting was also attended by Dr N B Jumani, Vice President, Administration and Finance, IIUI.

IIUI President briefed Dr Mukhtar on IIUI’s vision, future plans and strategy for academic excellence. IIUI President vowed that he will be in the leading ranks for cooperation with the HEC chief as per his aspirations for improvements in the education sector.

Dr Hathal said that IIUI will be keen to enhance its bilateral ties with the universities across the world. Dr Hathal also apprised him that university after the transitional period, now all set for a new journey of success as it has completed its new strategic plan that he also presented to the Chairman HEC. The IIUI President also briefed him about the university’s vision of digitization and successful launch of its Open and Distance Learning system.

On the occasion, Chairman HEC said that he has special regard for the scope and stature of IIUI. He told he has been the member of its highest statutory body and university has potential to excel as one of the best educational institutions in the world.

He desired that the league of Islamic Universities must hold gatherings to form a consortium in the light of the OIC vision and IIUI must lead as a hub of this consortium. He also thanked Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Imam Muhammad Ibn-e-Saud University of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for the continuous support of IIUI. He added that Saudi Arabia has a special place in the hearts of Pakistanis.

Appreciating the vision and future plans of IIUI President, Dr Mukhtar said he was happy to see that IIUI was heading towards the right direction under the leadership of a hard working president. He assured of maximum support saying the role of HEC shall be all about facilitation and cooperation for all the universities and positive steps will be encouraged.

