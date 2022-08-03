ECP’s decision in funding case based on dishonesty: PTI

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab senior leaders on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision on PTI’s foreign funding case was based on dishonesty; “all PTI accounts were bona fide and declared before the Commission”.

In a reaction to the decision, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been raising the issue of PTI’s foreign funding for eight years, but their narrative was false.

While rejecting the ECP’s decision, they said the PTI had always received party donations from overseas Pakistan through legal means and all the money received in the party accounts was accounted for.

“The PTI’s stand on the ECP has proven rightly that its attitude towards us has always been bias. The ECP was a sub-wing of the PDM”, they added.

Meanwhile, the PTI Central Punjab office-bearers expressed deep sorrow over the loss of army men, including Corps Commander Quetta, in a tragic helicopter accident. Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Andleeb Abbas prayed for martyrs and the bereaved families.

