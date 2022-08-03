AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 03, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

ECP’s decision in funding case based on dishonesty: PTI

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

LAHORE: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Central Punjab senior leaders on Tuesday said that the Election Commission of Pakistan’s decision on PTI’s foreign funding case was based on dishonesty; “all PTI accounts were bona fide and declared before the Commission”.

In a reaction to the decision, PTI Central Punjab President Dr Yasmin Rashid and Information Secretary Andleeb Abbas said that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) has been raising the issue of PTI’s foreign funding for eight years, but their narrative was false.

While rejecting the ECP’s decision, they said the PTI had always received party donations from overseas Pakistan through legal means and all the money received in the party accounts was accounted for.

“The PTI’s stand on the ECP has proven rightly that its attitude towards us has always been bias. The ECP was a sub-wing of the PDM”, they added.

Meanwhile, the PTI Central Punjab office-bearers expressed deep sorrow over the loss of army men, including Corps Commander Quetta, in a tragic helicopter accident. Dr Yasmin Rashid, Hammad Azhar and Andleeb Abbas prayed for martyrs and the bereaved families.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Dr Yasmin Rashid PDM ECP overseas Pakistani PTI’s foreign funding case

Comments

1000 characters

ECP’s decision in funding case based on dishonesty: PTI

July exports down 24pc to $2.219bn MoM

Over Rs129bn PHL loans: MoF asks PD to engage lenders for rescheduling

Business entities incorporated abroad: SBP introduces two separate categories of forex, PKR accounts

Plea seeking FCA mechanism review rejected by Nepra

Miftah meets small traders: Govt likely to review ‘fixed tax’ imposition decision

IMF official says country has met final pre-requisite

PTI accepted ‘illegal’ donations: ECP

PTI to challenge verdict

All six aboard martyred in relief operation

Pelosi arrives in Taiwan

Read more stories