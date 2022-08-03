DC takes up public complaints at katcheri

FAISALABAD: The consecutive Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheri of Tehsil City and Saddar was held at DC Complex and Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh listened the public complaints regarding revenue matters and directed the revenue officers for speedy solution.

Deputy Commissioner said that the delay in the matters of public would not tolerated and responsible revenue officer and staff would accountable.

He said that the Department of Revenue was at the forefront of public service and holding Revenue Awami Khidmat Katcheri would not only solve the problems of the people but also increase their confidence.

He said that the problems of the people under one roof are being addressed by listening to the issues related to the revenue department.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022