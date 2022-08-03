AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
Aug 03, 2022
Pakistan

Federal ministers visit Thatta, Badin

Recorder Report Updated August 3, 2022

HYDERABAD: The committee of federal ministers formed by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif visited Thatta and Badin districts of Sindh on Tuesday to determine the damage in the areas affected by the monsoon rains.

Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, Federal Minister for Information Technology Syed Aminul Haque and MNA Khialdas Kohistani were also included in the committee.

Federal Minister’s committee took an aerial view of the Keti Bandar coastal area and assessed the damages caused by the heavy rainfall.

The Deputy Commissioner Thatta Ghaznafar Ali Qadri gave detailed briefing to the federal Minister’s committee about damages.

On this occasion, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Sindh Sadiq Memon, PPP leader Hameed Panhwer and SSP Adeel Chandio were also present.

On arrival in Badin, the committee consisting of federal ministers was received by provincial minister Mohammad Ismail Raho, special assistant to the Chief Minister Pir Noorullah Qureshi, MPA Taj Mohammad Malah, director general PDMA Salman Shah and DC Agha Shahnawaz Babar.

The federal ministers visited different areas of Badin city and said that the country is facing climate change and the purpose of the committee’s visit is to review the relief operations, ground situation and damage caused by record monsoon rains and floods.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Shehbaz Sharif climate change Aminul Haque Sherry Rehman

