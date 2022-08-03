Zardari grieved

ISLAMABAD: President of Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians Asif Ali Zardari expressed shock over the martyrdom of Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali, Major General Amjad Hanif, Brigadier Muhammad Khalid, Major Saeed Ahmed, Major Muhammad Talha Manan, and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz, in a military helicopter crash in Balochistan, said a press release.

Expressing that these officers of Pakistan forces have sacrificed their lives in the operation to save the lives of flood victims.

Zardari expressed his sympathy and condolence to the families of the martyred officers and soldiers and said that the nation is proud of those martyrs who sacrificed their lives while serving God till their last breath.

Zardari has prayed for the martyrs’ forgiveness and patience for the martyrs’ bereaved families.

