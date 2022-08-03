Australian HC describes climate change as ‘a big global challenge’

LAHORE: Terming climate change as a big challenge for the whole world, Australian High Commissioner to Pakistan Neil Hawkins said on Tuesday that concerted efforts are required to deal with this issue.

He said this during a meeting with the Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman, here at Governor House on Tuesday. During the meeting, issues of mutual interest, especially bilateral cooperation in education, trade and environment, were discussed. Both also talked about expediting the visa process for Pakistanis. The Australian HC assured cooperation in this regard.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor said that as chancellor he is working on forming a consortium on environment, which is aimed at benefitting from the research done on environment in universities and the experiences of environmental experts.

He said that Pakistan values its relations with Australia, as the Pakistani community living in Australia is playing a role in its development. He appreciated the initiatives of giving scholarships to Pakistani students in the field of education in Australia.

He further said that the trade between the two countries is increasing and Pakistan wants to further expand trade relations with Australia.

