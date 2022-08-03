AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,192 Increased By 115.7 (0.29%)
KSE30 15,248 Increased By 58.2 (0.38%)
Risk-off mood hits European shares; US-China tensions weigh

Reuters Updated August 3, 2022 04:55am

LONDON: European shares fell on Tuesday as weak global factory data fanned economic slowdown fears, while markets were jittery on simmering US-China tensions over Taiwan.

The pan-European STOXX 600 slipped 0.2%, a day after declining on concerns about a cooling global economy following disappointing euro zone manufacturing activity data.

On Tuesday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi arrived in Chinese-claimed Taiwan aboard a US military aircraft, the first such visit in 25 years and one that risks pushing relations between Washington and Beijing to a new low.

“After the best month for STOXX 600 in July, European equities are giving back some of those gains to kick off August, suggesting the rally was slightly overdone,” said Victoria Scholar, head of investment at Interactive Investor.

“Although Pelosi’s visit could create a deeper strain between Beijing and Washington, it is unlikely to result in actual military conflict.” Nonetheless, global markets were jittery, with US stocks struggling for gains and the dollar and gold rallying.

“The fact that the timing coincides with renewed jitters about a recession following yesterday’s downbeat PMI indicators globally, investors are nervous about the possibility of China retaliating with fresh trade restrictions on US imports,” said Raffi Boyadjian, lead investment analyst at brokerage XM.

In Europe, miners were among the biggest drags, falling 1.4% amid a drop in commodities’ prices as traders rushed to safer assets.

Semiconductor stocks such as ASML Holding, ASM International and BE Semiconductor fell between 1.2% and 2.2%.

Meanwhile, Moody’s Investors Service flagged an increased risk of stagflation in European Union countries.

Across European indexes, UK’S FTSE 100 fell the least among European peers thanks to bumper profits from oil giant BP, shares of which firmed 2.8%.

Maersk gained 2.1% after raising its 2022 profit guidance for a second time following a beat in quarterly revenue, as congested supply chains boost freight rates.

Ferrari gained 1.1% after beating earnings forecasts and reporting record orders for the second quarter, prompting the luxury sports car maker to also raise its full-year targets.

Second-quarter earnings for companies that are part of the STOXX 600 are expected to rise 28.1% from a year earlier, according to Refinitiv, slightly higher than estimates of 23.1% from last week.

