China to launch ‘targeted military operations’ due to Pelosi visit

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 09:18pm

BEIJING: The Chinese military has been put on high alert and will launch “targeted military operations” in response to U.S. House Speaker Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, China’s defence ministry said on Tuesday night.

Separately, the People’s Liberation Army’s Eastern Theatre Command said it will conduct joint military operations near Taiwan from Tuesday night, and will test-launch conventional missiles in the sea east of Taiwan.

Chinese warplanes take to skies, US warships on move before expected Pelosi visit to Taiwan

The exercises will include joint air and sea drills in the north, southwest, northeast of Taiwan, long range live firing in the Taiwan Strait, and missiles test-launches in the sea east of Taiwan, the Eastern Theatre Command said.

China Nancy Pelosi Taiwan usa china relation Chinese military

