AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 171.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,270 Increased By 79.9 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

  • Says accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations
BR Web Desk Updated August 2, 2022 03:37pm

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that all those onboard the Pakistan Army helicopter that went missing a day ago embraced martyrdom.

In a tweet, Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar (DG ISPR) said the debris of the helicopter was found at Moosa Goth, Windar, Lasbela in Balochistan.

"Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations," the DG ISPR said.

On Monday, a Pakistan army aviation helicopter with senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta, on board, lost contact with air traffic control (ATC) during the flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan.

Missing army helicopter: PM Shehbaz calls COAS Bajwa

As per the military media wing, six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali (ex DG MI), who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

The individuals onboard other than corps commander Quetta, were Pakistan Coast Guard, Major General Amjad, Comd Engineers XII Corps, Brigadier Khalid, Major Saeed (Pilot), Major Talha (Co-Pilot) and Crew Chief Nk Mudassir.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the latest information regarding the missing army aviation helicopter.

Army chief Gen Bajwa had informed Shehbaz about the ongoing search operation that has been in effect since last night.

Pakistan helicopter army aviation helicopter

Comments

1000 characters

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Missing army helicopter: PM Shehbaz calls COAS Bajwa

Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA

Oil slips as global demand concerns weigh, OPEC+ meeting eyed

Iran slams ‘destructive’ US sanctions targeting oil trade

Pakistan's oil sales drop 26% to 1.4mn tons in July 2022

England to play seven T20s on first Pakistan tour in 17 years

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Read more stories