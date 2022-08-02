All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Tuesday that all those onboard the Pakistan Army helicopter that went missing a day ago embraced martyrdom.

In a tweet, Director-General ISPR Major General Babar Iftikhar (DG ISPR) said the debris of the helicopter was found at Moosa Goth, Windar, Lasbela in Balochistan.

"Accident occurred due to bad weather as per initial investigations," the DG ISPR said.

On Monday, a Pakistan army aviation helicopter with senior military officers, including Corps Commander Quetta, on board, lost contact with air traffic control (ATC) during the flood relief operation in Lasbela, Balochistan.

As per the military media wing, six individuals were on board, including Commander 12 Corps, Lt Gen Sarfraz Ali (ex DG MI), who was supervising flood relief operations in Balochistan.

The individuals onboard other than corps commander Quetta, were Pakistan Coast Guard, Major General Amjad, Comd Engineers XII Corps, Brigadier Khalid, Major Saeed (Pilot), Major Talha (Co-Pilot) and Crew Chief Nk Mudassir.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif held a telephonic conversation with Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa to discuss the latest information regarding the missing army aviation helicopter.

Army chief Gen Bajwa had informed Shehbaz about the ongoing search operation that has been in effect since last night.