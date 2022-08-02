AGL 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (10.31%)
ANL 9.94 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.12%)
AVN 77.28 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (0.76%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-2.26%)
CNERGY 4.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 80.84 Increased By ▲ 3.54 (4.58%)
EPCL 68.89 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (5.64%)
FCCL 13.12 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.5%)
FFL 5.82 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
FLYNG 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.3%)
GGGL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.51%)
GGL 15.93 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.84%)
GTECH 7.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.03%)
HUMNL 6.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (2.26%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.43%)
MLCF 24.71 Increased By ▲ 0.79 (3.3%)
OGDC 80.78 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.35%)
PAEL 15.05 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (2.1%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.66%)
SILK 1.11 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.83%)
TELE 10.79 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.08%)
TPL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (3.12%)
TPLP 18.50 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (3.99%)
TREET 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.73 (3.03%)
TRG 92.89 Increased By ▲ 1.87 (2.05%)
UNITY 18.75 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.24%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.2%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,996 Increased By 42.6 (1.08%)
BR30 14,801 Increased By 327.8 (2.26%)
KSE100 40,394 Increased By 318.4 (0.79%)
KSE30 15,334 Increased By 144.3 (0.95%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

BP boost dividend after profit hits 14-year high

Reuters Updated August 2, 2022 12:10pm

LONDON: BP’s second quarter profit soared to $8.45 billion, its highest in 14 years, as strong refining margins and oil trading helped it boost its dividend and share repurchases.

BP increased its dividend by 10% to 6.006 cents per share, more than its previous guidance of a 4% annual increase.

The company also increased its share repurchases plan for the current quarter to $3.5 billion after it bought $4.1 billion in the first half of the year.

The company said it expected crude oil and gas prices as well as refining margins to remain “elevated” in the third quarter and said it would stick to its target of using 60% of its surplus cash on share buybacks.

“BP continues to build a track record of delivery against its disciplined financial frame,” Chief Financial Officer Murray Auchincloss said in a statement.

BP brings the second quarter profit tally for the top Western oil and gas companies to $59 billion after rivals including Exxon Mobil and Shell reported record earnings last week.

BP’s underlying replacement cost profit, its definition of net earnings, reached $8.45 billion in the second quarter, the highest since 2008 and far exceeding analysts’ expectations of $6.8 billion.

That was up from $6.25 billion in the first quarter and $2.8 billion a year earlier.

The strong performance was driven by strong refining margins, “exceptional” oil trading performance as well as higher fuel prices, which were, however, offset by weaker gas trading, BP said.

An outage at a major U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) plant also weighed on profits, BP said.

BP halved its dividend to 5.25 cents in July 2020 for the first time in a decade in the wake of the pandemic.

It has since vowed to increase it by 4% per year.

BP British Petroleum

Comments

1000 characters

BP boost dividend after profit hits 14-year high

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

Zero duty on imports from China: FBR unveils revised list of items

Read more stories