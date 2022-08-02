Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has reconstituted Boards of four power Distribution Companies (Discos), i.e., Gujranwala Electric Power Company (GEPCO)), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) and Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO).

The reconstitution of Discos Boards has been made after their evaluation in the light of performance contracts and recommendations of Senate Standing Committee on Power, which was continuously urging Power Division to remove Boards as most of the members remained associated with KE at the same time as Tabish Gauhar.

Ministry of Energy (Power Division) is the administrative line Ministry for ten Distribution Companies (Discos). The affairs of these Companies are governed under the provisions of the Companies Act 2017 and the Public Sector Companies (Corporate Governance) Rules, 2013 through a Board of Directors nominated by the Government of Pakistan, as per provision of Section 165 of the Companies Act, 2017.

As per CGR, 2013 all these Boards have Independent Directors representing at least l/3 of its total members who meet the fit and proper criteria which includes that the person should be a graduate, a person of repute with financial integrity, not have been convicted, not have any conflict of interest nor is a political office holder, and is registered with Pakistan Institute of Corporate Governance (PICG) as required under Section 166 of Companies Act, 2017.

Gepco: The composition of GEPCO Board is as follow, (i) Muhammad Shuaib Butt (Chairman/ Independent Director); (ii) Zia Mohiuddin (Independent Director); (iii) Atif Farid Sabir Khan; (Independent Director); (iv) Rana Farhan Moazzam (Independent Director); (v) Fahad Shakoor (Independent Director); (vi) Fawad Butt(Independent Director); (vii) Muhammad Shoaib (consumer representative/ Independent Director); (viii) Asghar Warraich (consumer representative); (ix) Noor Muhammad Mirza (consumer representative); (x) CEO GEPCO;(Executive Director); (xi) representative of Power Division (DS/JS/AS)Non-Executive Director;(xii) representative of Finance Division(DS/JS/AS)(Non-Executive Director); and (xiii) representative of Government of Punjab not below the rank of BS-19.

FESCO: Inaam Afzal Khan (Chairman/ Independent Director);(ii) Iftikhar Ahmad Ansari (Independent Director);(iii) Mouman Khalid(Independent Director);(iv) Abdul Hameed Chaudhry(Independent Director);(v) Humair Hayat (Independent Director); (vi) Rana Azhar Waqas(consumer representative);(vii) Malik Rab Nawaz (consumer representative) ;(viii) Mian Farrukh Iqbal (consumer representative);(ix) CEO FESCO(ex-officio);(x) representative of Power Division( ex-officio) ;(xi) representative of Finance Division (ex-officio); and (xii) representative of Government of Punjab (ex-officio).

LESCO: (i) Ishaq Aulakh (Chairman/ Independent Director);(ii) Ghias Uddin Ahmed(Independent Director);(iii) Mohsin Raza Khan (Independent Director);(iv) Muhammad Ali Sadiq (Independent Director) ;(v) Momin Junaid(Independent Director);(vi) Jahanzeb Bader;(vii) Ahmed Bukhsh Tarar(consumer representative);(viii) Khurram Mushtaq (consumer representative);(ix) Farhar Abbas;(x) CEO LESCO (ex-officio);(xi) representative of Power Division (ex-officio);(xi) representative of Finance Division (ex-officio ); and (xii) representative of Government of Punjab (ex-officio).

MEPCO: (i) Sardar Jamal Khan Leghari (Chairman/ Independent Director);(ii) Nawazish Ali Pirzada(Independent Director);(iii) Rana Yasir Rauf (Independent Director;(iv) Khurram Mushtaq (Independent Director);(v) Mian Shahid Iqbal (Independent Director);(vi) Engineer FazalUllah Durrani(Independent Director);(vii) Asghar Leghari (consumer representative);(viii) Muhammad Jabir(consumer representative); (ix) Amadud Din(consumer representative);(x) CEO MEPCO(Executive Director);(xi) representative of Power Division (ex-officio);(xii) representative of Finance Division (ex-officio); and (xiii) representative of Government of Punjab not below the rank of BS-19 (ex-officio)).

Former Minister for Energy, Hammad Azhar has criticised the government for removing the Boards appointed by PTI government, alleging: “federal government of PDM has appointed their political cronies in place of top notch professionals. This is how the PML-N and PPP ruined state-owned institutions in the first place”.

