Senate adopts resolution to express solidarity with Balochistan people

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joined hands on Monday to pass a unanimous resolution, in an expression of solidarity with people of Balochistan, who have been severely affected with flash floods triggered by torrential downpour, demanding an increase in the compensation package for the flood-affected families.

Moved by independent Senator Sana Jamali, who hails from Balochistan, the resolution sailed through the house without any opposition, as both treasury and opposition benches extended their strong support to the resolution in the Senate sitting.

The resolution called upon the government to waive agricultural loans outstanding against the farmers of Balochistan.

The document called upon the government for extending financial support to peasants to grow their crops in next season.

It asked the government to announce a special package for Balochistan for the reconstruction of infrastructure and reviving the economy.

Through the resolution, the house appreciated efforts of the armed forces for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Kauda Babar, another independent Senator from Balochistan, lambasted the government for what he dubbed was its apathy towards the plight of the people of Balochistan.

“There is complete silence when it comes to addressing the miseries of the people of Balochistan. It seems as if there is no government at all,” he said.

“The issues get highlighted here only when they are paid attention to by the social media or electronic media. In Balochistan, majority of people, me included, is illiterate and they know nothing about social media. And Balochistan is just not a priority as far as electronic media is concerned,” Babar deplored.

“And the result is, the issues of Balochistan remain far from being highlighted—the suffering of the people is simply unending,” he added.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who also hails from Balochistan, said the entire country is standing in solidarity with the people of Balochistan.

Leader of the House in Senate and Law Minister Azam Tarar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Balochistan reflected “seriousness on part of the federal government” in dealing with the humanitarian situation in the province.

A special cell is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Balochistan, he said.

Tarar said the government will make an “all-out effort for relief and rescue of the affected people.”

Meanwhile, five bills— one government and four private— were moved in the house and referred to the relevant standing committees. These bills were: The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Power Division. The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and requires Senate’s nod.

The four private-member bills were: The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Palwasha Khan from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill 2022 moved by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by PPP’s Farooq Naek and The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The house was adjourned till Thursday.

