AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,955 Increased By 1 (0.03%)
BR30 14,486 Increased By 12.5 (0.09%)
KSE100 40,076 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 15,190 No Change 0 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate adopts resolution to express solidarity with Balochistan people

Sardar Sikander Shaheen Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

ISLAMABAD: Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joined hands on Monday to pass a unanimous resolution, in an expression of solidarity with people of Balochistan, who have been severely affected with flash floods triggered by torrential downpour, demanding an increase in the compensation package for the flood-affected families.

Moved by independent Senator Sana Jamali, who hails from Balochistan, the resolution sailed through the house without any opposition, as both treasury and opposition benches extended their strong support to the resolution in the Senate sitting.

The resolution called upon the government to waive agricultural loans outstanding against the farmers of Balochistan.

The document called upon the government for extending financial support to peasants to grow their crops in next season.

It asked the government to announce a special package for Balochistan for the reconstruction of infrastructure and reviving the economy.

Through the resolution, the house appreciated efforts of the armed forces for relief and rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

Speaking on the floor of the house, Kauda Babar, another independent Senator from Balochistan, lambasted the government for what he dubbed was its apathy towards the plight of the people of Balochistan.

“There is complete silence when it comes to addressing the miseries of the people of Balochistan. It seems as if there is no government at all,” he said.

“The issues get highlighted here only when they are paid attention to by the social media or electronic media. In Balochistan, majority of people, me included, is illiterate and they know nothing about social media. And Balochistan is just not a priority as far as electronic media is concerned,” Babar deplored.

“And the result is, the issues of Balochistan remain far from being highlighted—the suffering of the people is simply unending,” he added.

Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani, who also hails from Balochistan, said the entire country is standing in solidarity with the people of Balochistan.

Leader of the House in Senate and Law Minister Azam Tarar said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Balochistan reflected “seriousness on part of the federal government” in dealing with the humanitarian situation in the province.

A special cell is continuously monitoring the flood situation in Balochistan, he said.

Tarar said the government will make an “all-out effort for relief and rescue of the affected people.”

Meanwhile, five bills— one government and four private— were moved in the house and referred to the relevant standing committees. These bills were: The Regulation of Generation, Transmission and Distribution of Electric Power (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Power Division. The bill has already been passed by the National Assembly and requires Senate’s nod.

The four private-member bills were: The Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Palwasha Khan from Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Animal Science Council Bill 2022 moved by Rana Mahmood ul Hassan from Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N), The Constitution (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by PPP’s Farooq Naek and The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill 2022, moved by Mushtaq Ahmed from Jamaat-e-Islami (JI).

The house was adjourned till Thursday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SENATE flash floods Sana Jamali people of Balochistan

Comments

1000 characters

Senate adopts resolution to express solidarity with Balochistan people

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

PM reaches out to flood-hit people in Balochistan

Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

IK calls for imposition of emergency to arrest PKR slide

Read more stories