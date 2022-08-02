NA passes two bills

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly, on Monday, passed two bills, “The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022” and “The Control of Narcotics Substance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022”.

The bills were moved separately by Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Murtaza Javed Abbasi in the house. The house passed the bills with a majority.

According to the objectives and reasons of “The Torture and Custodial Death (Prevention and Punishment) Bill, 2022”, “It is the duty of the State to provide protection, either directly or by means of institutional mechanism to its citizens against all kind of torture and right to fair trial.

Moreover, Pakistan is a signatory to the UN Convention Against Torture and other Cruel, Inhuman and Degrading Treatment or Punishment (UNCAT) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR), both of which protect the right to dignity of any person who has been held in custody.

Despite constitutional provisions and guarantees, there is ‘no precise definition or penalization of the acts of torture within the criminal law regime of Pakistan. Therefore, the object of the Bill is to criminalize and prevent acts of torture, custodial death and custodial rape committed against persons held in custody by public officials, and to provide redress to the victims of such acts.”

According to “The Control of Narcotics Substance (Second Amendment) Bill, 2022”, Pakistan has been given final lifeline by Financial Action Task Force (FATF) to meet the deficiencies with regard to Money Laundering (ML) and Terrorists Financing highlighted by Asian Pacific Group IAPGJ.

