AGL 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (5.61%)
ANL 9.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.71%)
AVN 77.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.65%)
BOP 5.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.32%)
CNERGY 4.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (2.71%)
EFERT 79.65 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.04%)
EPCL 67.70 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (3.82%)
FCCL 13.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.52%)
FFL 5.88 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.38%)
FLYNG 6.29 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.94%)
GGGL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (3.52%)
GGL 16.09 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.87%)
GTECH 7.68 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.78%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (3.76%)
KEL 2.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.35%)
LOTCHEM 28.85 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
MLCF 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (3.26%)
OGDC 80.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.37%)
PAEL 15.11 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.51%)
PIBTL 5.50 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.92%)
PRL 16.11 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (5.36%)
SILK 1.15 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.5%)
TELE 10.63 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.57%)
TPL 8.68 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (4.08%)
TPLP 19.00 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (6.8%)
TREET 24.89 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (3.41%)
TRG 91.70 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.75%)
UNITY 18.85 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (2.78%)
WAVES 11.68 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.91%)
WTL 1.17 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 3,978 Increased By 24.4 (0.62%)
BR30 14,713 Increased By 239.7 (1.66%)
KSE100 40,247 Increased By 171.2 (0.43%)
KSE30 15,270 Increased By 79.9 (0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

SECP introduces concept of digital AMCs

Sohail Sarfraz Updated August 2, 2022 02:57pm

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) has introduced the concept of Digital Asset Management Companies (AMCs) to promote financial inclusion and to simplify investment in AMCs.

In Pakistan, there are currently 21 AMCs with assets under management of Rs. 1.2 trillion. The mutual fund industry in Pakistan has only approximately 320,000 investors (0.14% of total population), which means this segment of capital markets is under-penetrated in comparison to other international jurisdictions.

According to the concept paper issued by the SECP on Monday, the Digital AMCs have the potential to facilitate investors and increase investor base, by reducing paperwork, providing services remotely, and leveraging customer data.

These companies will provide all AMC services, including launching of allowed Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), online account opening to issuance and redemption of units and inter CIS conversions through digital means, where the investor is no longer required to visit any distribution point physically.

The existing regulatory framework for AMCs was reviewed to create enablers for Digital AMCs. Critical regulatory gaps, challenges and barriers restricting digitalization of AMCs were identified, SECP said.

The concept note covers areas like challenges faced by brick and mortar AMCs, potential of digital AMCs in Pakistan, key ambitions underlying the development of Digital AMCs, and critical regulatory challenges. It also proposes a framework for addressing these identified gaps and also assisting in development of a wider range of digital mutual fund distribution platforms.

Simultaneously, with publication of this concept paper, the SECP is also aiming to test the Digital AMC model in a sandbox testing environment.

The Digital Asset Management Company (Digital AMC) will provide all the asset management services, from launching of allowed Collective Investment Schemes (CIS), online account opening to issuance and redemption of units and inter CIS conversions through digital means, where the investor is no longer required to visit any distribution point physically.

A Digital AMC, being internet-based, will have the ability to overcome some of the challenges identified above and should increase investor penetration in the mutual fund sector. Digital AMC should also spur innovation and competition in this segment of the capital markets, thus supporting sector development. Since the Digital AMC will be allowed to distribute units of mutual funds online, this should also assist in development of a wider range of digital mutual fund distribution platforms.

A Digital AMC can take the conventional asset management services from the confines of bricks and mortar structures to digital channels with significant potential to reach the currently un-served low-income strata. Thus, they can become drivers of financial inclusion using digital channels.

Similar to how digital banks today are serving millions of customers through branchless agents, providing secure and convenient digital financial services to the masses through their digital payment platforms; Digital AMCs can similarly also follow suit to increase the footprint of asset management services substantially, SECP added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

SECP digital banks Digital Asset Management Companies AMC services

Comments

1000 characters

SECP introduces concept of digital AMCs

PTI received prohibited funding, says ECP

All 6 Pakistan Army personnel martyred in helicopter crash: ISPR

Biden says US killed Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan

Missing army helicopter: PM Shehbaz calls COAS Bajwa

Pakistan's textile exports dip 10% in July as energy woes bite: APTMA

Oil slips as global demand concerns weigh, OPEC+ meeting eyed

Iran slams ‘destructive’ US sanctions targeting oil trade

Pakistan's oil sales drop 26% to 1.4mn tons in July 2022

England to tour Pakistan in September for T20s and Tests

Pakistan's July imports fall 37.7pc MoM

Read more stories