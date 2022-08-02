AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
KP legislature passes resolution seeking CEC’s resignation

Amjad Ali Shah Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly on Monday passed a resolution, criticizing the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and demanding the chief election commissioner and other members resign immediately to pave way for the formation of an “uncontroversial and acceptable” poll body for fair and transparent elections in country.

Provincial Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra tabled the resolution, seeking the resignations of the Chief Election Commissioner and other officials of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The resolution, which copy is available with Business Recorder, demanded immediate free and transparent general elections in the country and expressed ‘strong’ reservations over the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) “based on solid evidence”.

The resolution also urged the political parties to constitute an ‘acceptable and non-controversial Election Commission’.

The resolution after the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) announced to file a judicial reference against the incumbent election commission chief.

This house strongly condemned the ouster of PTI central government as result of foreign conspiracy, consequently, created political uncertainty and instability in the country, according to the resolution a copy of available with Business Recorder.

The resolution further cited that the inflation has increased as a result of the present imported government flawed economic policies, bringing the country’s economy on the verge of complete collapse. This house expressed grave concern over the prevailing economic crisis in the country, the resolution added. The house is expected to play a responsible role from all political parties in the prevailing situation.

After the debate, this house has reached the conclusion that holding a fair and transparent election is the only way to pull the country from this mire, the resolution cited. According to the resolution, this house expressed extreme reservations on the present Election Commission, and demanded the chief election commissioner and other members resign to pave the way for the formation of an “uncontroversial and acceptable” poll body for fair elections.

Earlier on Sunday, PTI MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah presented the resolution in Punjab Assembly seeking the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja which was unanimously passed. PTI MPA Syed Abbas Ali Shah presented the resolution during a session chaired by Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan.

