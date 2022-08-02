AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.55 (-3.22%)
BOP 5.32 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.72%)
CNERGY 4.80 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.21%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.64%)
FCCL 12.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.54%)
FFL 5.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.68%)
FLYNG 6.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.33%)
GGGL 9.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.9%)
GGL 15.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.45%)
GTECH 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.67%)
HUMNL 6.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.92%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.74%)
MLCF 23.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
OGDC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.07%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.34 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.09%)
TPLP 17.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.85%)
TREET 24.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.79%)
TRG 91.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
UNITY 18.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.34%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,954 Decreased By -16.5 (-0.42%)
BR30 14,473 Decreased By -146 (-1%)
KSE100 40,076 Decreased By -74.4 (-0.19%)
KSE30 15,190 Decreased By -42.8 (-0.28%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 02, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

E-Pay Punjab collects over Rs100bn

Recorder Report Updated August 2, 2022 05:36am

LAHORE: E-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts, has collected over Rs 100 billion in revenue against 19.5 million transactions till date.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Monday, offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different departments, e-Pay Punjab has collected total revenue of Rs 13.6 billion through token tax, Rs 63 billion through sales tax on services, Rs 4.5 billion through traffic challan, Rs 9.5 billion through property tax and Rs 1.71 billion through route permit.

The mobile application, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Punjab Finance Department, has also added Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) fee to its services making it the 24th levy on its portfolio, said a PTB’s spokesperson on Monday.

“The PPSC integration with e-Pay Punjab will allow potential candidates to pay online the fees for job tests as part of the hiring process for government jobs,” he added.

According to him, paying the PPSC fee through e-Pay Punjab will ensure transparency and convenience by replacing the traditional payment system. The user-friendly interface of e-Pay Punjab allows the candidates to swiftly fill in the required information, generate a 17-digit PSID code and make the online payment.

E-Pay Punjab also allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. Applicants can also deposit the fees using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Punjab revenue ePay

Comments

1000 characters

E-Pay Punjab collects over Rs100bn

Regional infrastructure fund–II: Pakistan, Germany sign €17.5m grant agreement

Subsidized power to export-oriented sectors: PD says it needs Rs77.9bn

Govt reconstitutes boards of four Discos

Light diesel, kerosene: pricing likely to be deregulated

CPPA-G to seek Rs1.55/unit hike in KE tariff

Guddu power plant fire: Probe body formed

July imports dip 37.7pc MoM

PM reaches out to flood-hit people in Balochistan

Army helicopter with corps commander, 5 others on board goes missing

IK calls for imposition of emergency to arrest PKR slide

Read more stories