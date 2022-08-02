E-Pay Punjab collects over Rs100bn

LAHORE: E-Pay Punjab, an online platform for the collection of government receipts, has collected over Rs 100 billion in revenue against 19.5 million transactions till date.

As per the details shared by the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) on Monday, offering online payment of 24 taxes/levies for 11 different departments, e-Pay Punjab has collected total revenue of Rs 13.6 billion through token tax, Rs 63 billion through sales tax on services, Rs 4.5 billion through traffic challan, Rs 9.5 billion through property tax and Rs 1.71 billion through route permit.

The mobile application, developed by Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB) for Punjab Finance Department, has also added Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) fee to its services making it the 24th levy on its portfolio, said a PTB’s spokesperson on Monday.

“The PPSC integration with e-Pay Punjab will allow potential candidates to pay online the fees for job tests as part of the hiring process for government jobs,” he added.

According to him, paying the PPSC fee through e-Pay Punjab will ensure transparency and convenience by replacing the traditional payment system. The user-friendly interface of e-Pay Punjab allows the candidates to swiftly fill in the required information, generate a 17-digit PSID code and make the online payment.

E-Pay Punjab also allows payments to be made via ATM, internet banking, mobile phone banking or over the counter by visiting the nearest 1Link member banks. Applicants can also deposit the fees using Jazz Cash, Easy Paisa, U-paisa and other microfinance banks.

