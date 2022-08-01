AGL 7.66 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (6.39%)
Chaudhry Shujaat hints at amending party constitution to regain control

  • Former PML-Q president says he might challenge SC's verdict in deputy speaker's ruling case
BR Web Desk Updated August 1, 2022 07:23pm

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) senior leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said on Monday that he wanted to amend the party’s constitution in an effort to regain control, Aaj News reported.

Addressing a press conference with his close confidante Tariq Bashir Cheema, Shujaat said that he was planning on challenging the Supreme Court's decision, as a result of which Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi became Chief Minister Punjab.

The presser comes a week after the PML-Q's Central Working Committee removed Shujaat from the party presidentship, citing health issues.

The senior politician also offered an olive branch to his cousin and dissident party leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, reminding him how PTI started a witch-hunt against PML-Q leaders.

Shujaat also rejected allegations of taking bribes from Asif Ali Zardari for supporting Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Hamza Shehbaz against Elahi in the recent CM Punjab's election, and questioned the credibility of those leveling such allegations against him.

He said that it was becoming hard in the country to speak the truth and abuses were hurled at each other and recalled how a smear campaign was being run against him on social media.

He criticised former prime minister Imran Khan for speaking against the state institutions.

Politicians' fault

Shujaat said it was politicians’ fault that Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had to intervene in the economic matters of the country by contacting a US official and requesting the early dispersal of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) funds.

“Why was there a need for the army chief to interfere?" Shujaat questioned.

His comment come after Gen Bajwa spoke to the US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman on a phone call last week, seeking the US intervention to secure an early dispersal of $1.2 billion in funds under an IMF loan programme for Islamabad, Nikkei Asia reported.

