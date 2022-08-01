AGL 7.40 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.78%)
ANL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
AVN 77.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.24 (-2.83%)
BOP 5.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.96%)
CNERGY 4.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.42%)
EFERT 77.03 Decreased By ▼ -2.17 (-2.74%)
EPCL 65.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.83%)
FCCL 12.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.08%)
FFL 5.91 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.2%)
FLYNG 6.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.16%)
GGGL 9.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.29%)
GGL 15.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.77%)
GTECH 7.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 28.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.3%)
MLCF 24.35 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (1.59%)
OGDC 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.56%)
PAEL 14.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.46%)
PRL 15.39 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
SILK 1.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.63%)
TELE 10.57 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.19%)
TPL 8.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.85%)
TPLP 17.72 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.45%)
TREET 24.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.85%)
TRG 91.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.07%)
UNITY 18.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.22%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,958 Decreased By -12.4 (-0.31%)
BR30 14,499 Decreased By -120.5 (-0.82%)
KSE100 40,096 Decreased By -54.6 (-0.14%)
KSE30 15,205 Decreased By -27.6 (-0.18%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Bangladesh T20 skipper Nurul ruled out of Zimbabwe tour

AFP Updated August 1, 2022 09:41am

DHAKA: Bangladesh’s captain for the Twenty20 international series against Zimbabwe Nurul Hasan will miss the rest of tour due to a finger injury, the country’s cricket board said on Monday.

The wicketkeeper-batsman hurt his left index finger while keeping against fast bowler Hasan Mahmud during Sunday’s second T20 international at the Harare Sports Club, which Bangladesh won by 7 wickets.

“We did an X-ray which revealed a fracture to the index finger,” a Bangladesh Cricket Board statement quoted national team physio Muzadded Alpha as saying.

“Such injuries take about three weeks to recover from. He is therefore out of Tuesday’s last T20I match and the upcoming ODI series,” he said.

The three-match T20 series is currently locked at 1-1, with Zimbabwe having won the opening match by 17 runs.

A BCB spokesman told AFP the captain for Tuesday’s series decider would be announced in due course.

Nurul replaced batsman Mahmudullah Riyad as captain for the Zimbabwe T20s, and is widely expected to lead Bangladesh in the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia in October-November.

Bangladesh will play three ODIs against Zimbabwe on August 5, 7 and 10, all of them at the Harare Sports Club.

Bangladesh Twenty20 Zimbabwe Nurul Hasan

Comments

1000 characters

Bangladesh T20 skipper Nurul ruled out of Zimbabwe tour

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories