NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

ISLAMABAD: The Government is likely to set aside PPRA Rules 42(c) and allow WAPDA to opt for direct contracting for rehabilitation work of recently damaged tailrace tunnel of 969 MW Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project, well informed sources told Business Recorder.

The Inter-Ministerial Committee constituted by the Prime Minister, in its meeting on July 26, 2022 has also decided to assign the Diagnostic Consultant to identify lapses in design or construction (if any) which caused such blockage and may potentially cause similar failures in future in the same and/ or other components of the project.

Sharing the details, sources said, acting Chairman WAPDA gave a brief introduction of the project and explained background of the constitution of the Committee by the Prime Minister. He further highlighted the following three main aspects which needed consideration of the forum: (i) draft ToRs for hiring of consultant(s)/ individual experts in order to ascertain, diagnose and suggest remedial measures on the factors associated with the blockage of tailrace tunnel of Neelum Jhelum Hydropower Project (NJHP); (ii) mode of procurement to be opted by the NJHPC for hiring of consulting firm/ individual experts through open competitive bidding based on pre-qualification or direct contracting/ negotiated tendering with international consulting firm/ individual experts for the diagnostic study and remedial measures; and (iii) type of consultants (panel of experts/ individual experts/ consulting firm) for diagnostic study and suggesting remedial measures.

Acting Chairman WAPDA added that the objective or purpose for analyzing three options was to ascertain the best possible course in terms of synchronizing the mobilization of international investigation-consultants with the start of remedial/ repair & maintenance works after completing the tailrace dewatering. He informed that in order to save time, NJHPC has already started engagement, under PPRA Rule 42 (c) (v), with the original contractor of the project viz. M/s China Ghezouba Group of Companies (CGGC) to undertake the task of remedial/ repair & maintenance works for which the contractor has shown his willingness. He noted that NJHPC has held a series of meetings with the project consultants and the contractor. He; however, clarified that the actual work requirements can only be specified once extent of damage is known by undertaking inspection after the tailrace tunnel is completely dewatered. For the diagnostic study, Acting Chairman WAPDA stated that they have short-listed 14 companies having relevant background which may be approached to submit proposals as per the scope to be decided by this Committee.

Wapda for direct contracting to rehabilitate NJHEP

The “most advantageous” proposal may be accepted thereafter under the PPRA Rules, 2004. The forum was in consensus that the process of open competitive bidding shall take a longer time and the recruiting agency may directly invite the selected firms for bidding or direct contracting through negotiations.

The Special Assistant to the Prime Minster, Dr Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan (SAPM) suggested that remedial measures should follow once the diagnostic team of international consultants complete its study and furnish its recommendations. In this regard, he suggested that the contractor should not carry out any major remedial works (except the works of preparatory nature) unless the diagnostic study has been completed. He further highlighted that there is a likelihood of difference of opinion between the consultant hired for diagnostic study and the contractor hired for the remedial works for which WAPDA should be prepared to take final decision in the best interest of the project. He further suggested that the diagnostic study needs to be comprehensive in nature in order to prevent similar or any other failures in future.

However, Minister for Power, Khurram Dastgir Khan argued that if NJHPC chooses to dewater the headrace tunnel as well, it will take longer to complete the diagnostic study thus delaying the generation benefits of the project. He explained that the trade-off for keeping the plant shut for longer time to cover additional scope of the diagnostic study relating to headrace tunnel versus focusing on early generation from the project with the limited scope needs to be considered carefully. After discussion it was decided by all the Members of the Committee that this decision should be taken by the diagnostic consultants based on their professional judgment.

The Minister for Law and Justice, Azam Nazir Tarar suggested to include in the ToRs that the diagnostic consultants shall provide assistance required in preparing and pursuing insurance claims. The SAPM further suggested that the Consultants should preferably be reporting to the BoD of NJHPC rather than the NJHPC. The forum agreed with both the suggestions.

After detailed deliberations, the committee approved the following ToRs for the consultant: (i) to ascertain the cause of excessive seepage/ leakage of water in the powerhouse and increase in water pressure in the tailrace tunnel of Neelum-Jhelum Hydropower Project; (i) to evaluate the structural integrity of the underground works of the project, specifically, the tailrace, powerhouse and others; (iii) to identify lapses in design or construction (if any) which caused such blockage and may potentially cause similar failures in future in the same and,/or other components of the project; (i) to suggest remedial measures to resolve current problem in the tailrace tunnel, and reinforcements (if required) in other components of the project; (iv) to provide technical assistance to NJHPC in preparing and pursuing the insurance claim; and (v) diagnostic consultants will directly report to BoD of NJHPC.

The committee also decided that Prime Minister’s Office would be requested to review its directive regarding pre-qualification of the consultants. The major remedial works shall be carried out after completion of the diagnostic study by the consultant.

