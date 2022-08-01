AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Aug 01, 2022
Punjab Assembly demands CEC’s resignation

Safdar Rasheed Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

LAHORE: The Punjab Assembly on Sunday unanimously passed a resolution demanding the immediate resignation of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja and the members of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP). Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) lawmaker Ali Abbas Raja Basharat introduced a resolution in the Punjab Assembly; the text of the resolution condemned the end of the PTI government as part of an International conspiracy.

“Elections are the only solution to bring the country out of the deteriorating political situation, inflation and economic recession, the House expressed no confidence in the CEC commissioners and their members, the resolution further said.

“Fair, free and transparent election is impossible in the presence of the present CEC and its members “said the resolution. “On the basis of solid and strong evidences, this House and other political parties have serious reservations and objections on the “activities” of Election Commission of Pakistan as well as on the members of the ECP” said the resolution.

The Punjab Assembly also passed a bill to re-assign powers to the Secretary of the Assembly.

Raja Bashart presented the “Provincial Assembly of the Punjab Secretariat Services Repeal and Revival Bill” which was unanimously passed with majority of the House.

Raja Basharat said the bill was earlier sent to the Punjab governor for his final nod, but he neither approved nor gave any dissenting note on it.

Raja Basharat also told the House “Victimization Committee has been formed on the direction of chairman PTI Imran Khan. The committee had recommended that all the cases and FIRs registered against the PTI workers during 23, 24, 25 June must be quashed. All the illegal registered FIRs will be quashed after the formation of Cabinet he added

Later, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s candidate Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi took oath as the Punjab Assembly deputy speaker on Sunday. The guest galleries at the House were filled with guests during PA deputy speaker oath-taking ceremony.

The newly elected Punjab Assembly Speaker Sibtain Khan told the House that election to be held on the said slot on July 31 at the provincial assembly, sharing the schedule that the nomination papers would be submitted on July 30 till 5pm to the assembly secretariat.

However, no one from the opposition side had submitted the nomination papers yesterday and boycotted the contest. Following this, Abbasi was declared the PA deputy speaker unopposed.

Speaker also told the House that the post of the deputy speaker had fallen vacant after the treasury lawmakers in the Punjab Assembly unanimously passed a resolution proposing a contest for the vacant seat of the PA speaker as well as presenting a no-trust motion against then Deputy Speaker Sardar Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

