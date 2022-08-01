Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah keeping in view the water requirement of the city has decided to install two new seawater desalination plants, each one of 5 million gallons per day (MGD), and to acquire a seawater desalination plant abandoned at KANUPP.

“This will help to provide drinking water to the people living in old areas of the city and to the DHA.”

This he said on Sunday while presiding over a meeting to review the status of some important projects of the city here at the CM House. The meeting was attended by Minister Information Sharjeel Memon, Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah, Administrator KMC Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Sohail Rajput, Chairman P&D Hassan Naqvi, Commissioner Karachi Iqbal Memon, Secretary LG Najam Shah and Special Secretary to CM Raheem Shaikh and other concerned officers.

5 MGD Seawater Desalination Project: The meeting was told that Karachi was a city of 20 million people and its water requirement stood at 12,00 MGD against which 655 MGD was being provided showing a shortfall of 535 MGD.

Minister Local Govt Nasir Shah said that KWSB has prepared a scheme to set up a Seawater Desalination Plant (SWDSP) of five MGD capacity to supply water to the users in District South.

Sindh asks PM for funds needed to revamp battered infrastructure

Three locations for installation of desalination plants- Ibrahim Hyderi, Ayesha Masjid DHA-VII and Seaview at village restaurant were proposed. The CM approved Ibrahim Hyderi at Korangi Creek which is one and half kilometres away from Dhari Island.

The intake from this location would supply water to the Ghazi Pumping Station via Coast Guard Chowrangi where another pumping facility is available as a backup in case of a failure or other emergent circumstances at Ghazi Pumping Station.

The chief minister directed the local government department to install another 5 MGD desalination plant near Lyari so that Lyari could be provided with water from there. He also directed the local government minister to talk to a private firm which had installed a 1.2 MGD desalination plant to provide water to KANUPP. The KANUPP has installed its own plant therefore that plant was abandoned and could be used to provide water to the city.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022