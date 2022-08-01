AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Security personnel remain alert in Lahore

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

LAHORE: The security of the provincial capital remained on high-alert as over 400 majalis and 10 mourning processions were taken out to observe the first Muharram-ul-Haram on Sunday.

Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Ghulam Mehmood Dogar said the first Muharram-ul-Haram was observed in a peaceful manner in the city as the law enforcement agencies had ensured foolproof security arrangements. He said that more than 400 majalis and 10 mourning processions were held in the city on Sunday.

He said that special security check posts were established at different areas of the city whereas police officers checked suspected persons and vehicles thoroughly at entry and exit points with e-police checking applications to arrest anti-peace elements and avoid any untoward situation.

He said the security audit of all the Imambargahs and routes of Muharram mourning processions had been completed well before time, adding that 3868 majalis would be held and 460 mourning processions will be taken out during the first 10 days of Muharram.

According to Dogar, a comprehensive security, logistics, traffic and evacuation plan had already been finalized for with the deployment of over 10,000 police officers and volunteers. He further said that an alternative traffic plan was also finalized for the facility of citizens during Ashura.

He said the police would use LTE enabled cellphones to remain in touch with each other on Youm-e-Ashur as mobile phone service will partially remain suspended in specific areas.

“There will be a complete ban on pillion riding on Youm-e-Ashur to ensure security of the participants of Muharram programs. All the streets falling on the routes of the mourning processions and majalis of have been completely sealed with barbed wires, containers and barriers,” he added.

The participants will be checked under a three-tier security scan at the entry points of the processions and majalis, he said, adding that volunteers trained by the Lahore police will also perform security duties.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

