ATP chief suggests formation of joint board to resolve all issues

PESHAWAR: Amun Taraqqi Party (ATP) Chairman Muhammad Faiq Shah once again suggested the formulation of a joint Board of wisdom and honesty in order to resolve all issues and save the state, economy and society.

Briefing media after chairing a meeting of the party’s executive committee here on Sunday, Faiq said that the whole country has drowned in floods, adding that calamity situation is prevailing from Balochistan to Karachi and Khyber to Punjab.

He noticed rulers, elites and worshippers of power have fallen prey to bankruptcy.

Furthermore, Shah observed a storm has hit all four provinces while restiveness has risen up in Gilgit-Baltistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

He emphasised that solutions to all these issues lie with the formation of a joint board of wisdom and honesty, through which all public segments and national institutions should run the country with full discipline and organised manner.

Shah warned this public anger couldn’t be controllable. He observed agriculture, industry, trade and everything has sunk in the country.

He maintained the institutions were rapidly heading toward bankruptcy. He cautiously said if it could continue, then one of the major difficulties would be bearing the country’s defence.

One amazing thing is that why not the institutions, politicians and rulers are not realizing the importance of the prevalent situation as the demonstration of a complete irrelevance is unaffordable, he added.

Faiq questioned, “Why not comprehend this seriousness?”

He said ATP is giving a complete strategy and line of action wherein politics, economy, and democracy would be stabilised.

We have supported every agenda of reforms because it is the only notion and way that would dawn a developed morning in Pakistan and the 220 million population of the country would become prosperous, Shah remarked. He criticised that political parties and institutions and said they don’t realize the gravity of the situation, adding that this impassiveness would bring destruction.

He asked the ruling parties to immediately focus on formation of a joint board that would bring blessing and prosperity.

Shah observed that unrest and uncertainty is being brewing in all four federating units. All weather friend People’s Republic of China is also unhappy with Pakistan, he noted.

He added that international isolation and economic bankruptcy are posing a severe danger to the lives of millions of human beings, adding these people cannot be kept silent anymore. Therefore, he stressed it is a dire need of hour to immediately understand the situations.

