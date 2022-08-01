AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

KW&SB chief imposes emergency for Muharram

Recorder Report Updated August 1, 2022 07:37am

KARACHI: The administration of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has imposed an emergency in connection with the arrangements to be made for the month of Muharram.

On the special instructions of Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, KW&SB’s Managing Director Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi issued orders to all the officers concerned to take effective measures for water supply and drainage across the city in the period leading up to Ashura (10th of Muharram).

He instructed the officers to address all the complaints regarding drainage and water supply pertaining to all the Imam Bargahs and the procession routes and solve all the problems as soon as possible.

He asked the officers to get all the manholes covered in the vicinity of venues of Majalis so that the citizens, especially the mourners, don’t face any problems.

Mr Qureshi also instructed Chief Engineer (Sewerage) Aftab Alam Chandio and Focal Person of the Hydrant Cell Shahbaz Bashir to stay in touch with all the religious scholars so that water is provided free of charge to all the Imam Bargahs and on all the procession routes till the Ashura.

He issued orders to all the chief engineers, superintendent engineers and executive engineers and said the KW&SB staff should be ready with jetting and suction machines for possible deployment to the Imam Bargahs and procession routes in order to deal with any emergency.

He added that for properly implementing the special instructions of the minister and VC of KW&SB Syed Najmi Alam, the organisation’s personnel are working day and night.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Sindh Minister for Local Government KW&SB month of Muharram

Comments

1000 characters

KW&SB chief imposes emergency for Muharram

Petrol price cut by Rs3.05, diesel’s increased by Rs8.95

MoF, SBP highlight economic challenges

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

Port Qasim coal-fired power plant: Chinese propose use of RMB

July collection up by Rs15bn

NJHP rehabilitation: Govt likely to set aside PPRA rules

Sindh CM approves two new desalination plants

PESCO abuses its dominant position: CCP

Stuck at ports: Clearance of containers still remains elusive

Umar assails govt over ‘highest-ever’ inflation

Read more stories