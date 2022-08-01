KW&SB chief imposes emergency for Muharram

KARACHI: The administration of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board (KW&SB) has imposed an emergency in connection with the arrangements to be made for the month of Muharram.

On the special instructions of Minister for Local Government Syed Nasir Hussain Shah, KW&SB’s Managing Director Muhammad Rafiq Qureshi issued orders to all the officers concerned to take effective measures for water supply and drainage across the city in the period leading up to Ashura (10th of Muharram).

He instructed the officers to address all the complaints regarding drainage and water supply pertaining to all the Imam Bargahs and the procession routes and solve all the problems as soon as possible.

He asked the officers to get all the manholes covered in the vicinity of venues of Majalis so that the citizens, especially the mourners, don’t face any problems.

Mr Qureshi also instructed Chief Engineer (Sewerage) Aftab Alam Chandio and Focal Person of the Hydrant Cell Shahbaz Bashir to stay in touch with all the religious scholars so that water is provided free of charge to all the Imam Bargahs and on all the procession routes till the Ashura.

He issued orders to all the chief engineers, superintendent engineers and executive engineers and said the KW&SB staff should be ready with jetting and suction machines for possible deployment to the Imam Bargahs and procession routes in order to deal with any emergency.

He added that for properly implementing the special instructions of the minister and VC of KW&SB Syed Najmi Alam, the organisation’s personnel are working day and night.

