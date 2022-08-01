Business excellence award given to firms: SCCI holds trade, investment conference in Bangkok to woo investors

PESHAWAR: Continuing an endeavour to woo foreign investment to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and building up soft image of the country in rest of the world, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) successfully organised a ceremony of “SCCI Business Excellence Award (BEA) and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022” in Bangkok.

Song Sang, President Thai-Pakistan Business Council was chief guest while Pakistan’s Ambassador in Thailand, Sahibzad A Khan participated as guest of honour during the inaugural session of the multi-segments conference.

A total 21 major business organisations were awarded gold medals in industrial, commercial, services and retail sectors while 12 business organisations were honoured with trophies during these two mega events of four days, which was held in Bangkok, Thailand, according to a press release issued here on Sunday.

Besides, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad, president Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ghazanfar Bilour, former president FPCCI, Engineer Saad Khan Zahid, Chairman, SCCI Business Excellence Awards (BEA) for Year 2020-21 and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022, Abdul Ghaffar Warsi, President Pak-Thai Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Rana Shahbaz Ali, Director Thai-Pakistan Business House, Muhammad Farrukh Sharif, Counsellor Trade and Investment, high officials, the SCCI’s former presidents Zahidullah Shinwari, Faiz Muhammad Faizi, executive members, SCCI’s Secretary General Sajjad Aziz, KPBOIT high officials, along with members, industrialists and traders participated in the mega international events in a large number.

For the Year 2020-21, the chief guest gave away gold medals to 21 business institutions for best performance in industrial, commercial, services, construction and retail sectors that include UNISA Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Associated Industries Limited, Deans Industries, International Marketing Company, Zamoung Textile Company, Al Hayat Groups of Companies, NSB Bearing (Pvt) Limited, City University of Science and IT, Malik Group of Travels and Tours, Makka Agency, Shakir and Associates, Malik and Associates, R-Sheen Fashion Paradise and AYS International.

Similarly, for the year 2020-21, as many as 12 business organisations were awarded trophies for best performance in industrial and commercial sectors that include Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Cement Co Limited, Top Stars Industries (Pvt) Limited, Khalid Nawaz Enterprises, Daudsons Armoury (Pvt) Limited, Aziz Oil Solvent Extraction (Pvt) Limited, Sohail Associates, Sher Ali & Sons Seed Company, Jan and Sons, 091 Mall, MKB Pharmaceutical (Pvt) Ltd, and Jolly Collection.

On the sideline of the conferences, the SCCI’s and different chambers of commerce and industry signed Memorandum of Understandings (MoUs), aiming at promoting mutual trade, launching joint ventures, collaboration in various sectors, establishing close liaison between the business community and attracting foreign investment in KP.

While congratulating Pak-Thai business community for successful convening of BEA for Year 2020-21 and Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022, Hasnain Khurshid Ahmad and Saad Khan Zahid in their keynote address invited Thai investors to make investment in the potential sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

They, especially, mentioned the incumbent KP government has announced several incentives for foreign investors and asked the Thai businessmen and companies to take full benefits from those incentives. They went on to say KP is a lucrative and safe destination for foreign investors.

Hasnain Khurshid thanked the traders and Thailand business organisations for making the both mega events.

The SCCI’s chief hoped a new era of cooperation between Pakistan and Thailand will open as a result of this chamber initiative that would further strengthen mutual trade and economic ties as well.

Ghazanfar Bilour also spoke on the occasion and termed the Pak-Thai Bilateral Trade and Investment Opportunity Conference 2022 and BEA as a milestone initiative toward bolstering of the mutual cooperation, trade and economic ties between the two countries, consequently, he hoped foreign investment would be attracted in Pakistan as result of these mega events.

On the sideline of the conferences, a Business 2 Business meetings were also arranged, during which Thai investors have shown keen interest to make investment in potential sectors in Pakistan, especially in KP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022