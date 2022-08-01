AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Golf: USA’s Crocker denies Pepperell to win first DP World Tour title

AFP Updated August 1, 2022 05:54am

ST ANDREWS: Sean Crocker of the United States repelled a last-round charge from Eddie Pepperell on Sunday to win his first DP World (European) Tour title in the Hero Open.

The 25-year-old’s success was all the more impressive for being a wire-to-wire win with Crocker carding a final round 68 to finish on 22 under par — a shot ahead of England’s Pepperell, who had piled on the pressure with an excellent 65.

“It’s pretty cool but man, winning a golf tournament is not easy and Eddie did not make that easy for me either,” a relieved Crocker told Sky Sports after crucial par saves on the last two holes sealed the win.

The son of former Zimbabwe cricketer Gary Crocker, he was asked what it felt like standing over a four-foot putt on the 18th to win.

Crocker, who missed nine cuts in a row earlier this season, replied: “Nervous as hell.

“I’ve felt pressure like that before but it’s my first pro tournament (win) so that putt looked like it was 20 feet and that hole looked like it was half an inch wide, but right off the face I knew it was a well-struck putt and as I looked up and saw it drop I was just telling myself ‘Don’t start crying’.”

Pepperell reached a career high of 32 in the world rankings following the second of his two wins in 2018, but this was his first top-five finish in three years.

“I am proud,” said the 31-year-old after a round containing eight birdies and just one bogey.

He added: “I haven’t been in this position for a long, long time but by and large I think I did a good job.”

Scotland’s David Law and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui shared third place on 19 under.

