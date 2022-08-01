Happy National Swiss Day: Message from Alberto Groff ,Charge? d’Affaires of Swiss Confederation to Pakistan

TEXT: August 1, 2022, marks the 731st National Day of Switzerland, and it gives me great pleasure to address the readers of Daily Business Recorder on this occasion.

Switzerland and Pakistan enjoy solid and harmonious relations. Both countries held a constructive 11th round of Bilateral Political Consultations at the Foreign Office in Islamabad in November last year. The two sides discussed issues including political and economic cooperation, science diplomacy, human rights and multilateral cooperation. The delegates also reviewed the regional dynamics and evolving situation in Afghanistan. Switzerland is a core group member of the support platform for the Solutions Strategy for Afghan Refugees (SSAR) of UNHCR in Pakistan, where particular emphasis is on education programs. Also, small development projects in remote areas continued, e.g. in ChaniRagyul (Gilgit-Baltistan).

Since joining the UN in 2002, Switzerland became a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2023-24 in June this year. Our country will draw on its core strengths: experience in consensus building and expertise in facilitating the peaceful resolution of disputes. It will also capitalize on International Geneva and its role as a host state. In present times, Switzerland’s track record in building bridges between competing actors has become more critical than ever.

In August last year, the Swiss Embassy in Islamabad and the Science Diplomacy Division of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs jointly hosted a hybrid seminar and exhibition on agricultural innovations, resulting in the expansion of the network of Swiss and Pakistani universities, start-ups, companies and research institutions. This year the Embassy is looking to collaborate again with the Government of Pakistan to introduce GESDA (Geneva Science and Diplomacy Anticipator) to make cutting-edge innovations available to address future global challenges.

Switzerland has continuously been ranked among the top foreign direct investors in the country. Major Swiss companies operating in the sectors of food and beverages, energy, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and textile machinery are present in Pakistan, employing around 15,000 people. Pakistan is indeed a country which has been offering opportunities to Swiss companies interested in setting up their local subsidiaries here. I would also like to mention about the effective role being played by the Swiss Business Council in Pakistan in close collaboration with the Embassy to promote and strengthen further the bilateral trade and economic relations between Switzerland and Pakistan. I am thankful to Mr. Mohsin Ali Nathani, President of the Swiss Business Council and CEO of Habib Metropolitan Bank for his able leadership and unwavering support.

There are numerous agreements between both countries, notably the Agreement on the promotion and reciprocal protection of investments from 1995 and our Convention for the avoidance of double taxation concerning taxes on income from 1959. These agreements ensure the necessary framework conditions so as to enable stability and predictability in the market.

As an export-led economy that is highly interconnected, Switzerland has been and is heavily engaged in Free Trade Agreements within the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) around the globe. Currently, we entertain a network of 33 free trade agreements with 43 partners. They include countries like China, Turkey and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC). Pakistan has also been invited to engage with us on this issue, and we hope that the discussions will progress in the foreseeable future.

In 2012, Switzerland included Pakistan among those countries where Swiss Government Excellence Scholarships are offered to bright students to earn their PhDs and post-doctorates in the high-ranking public universities of Switzerland. Since the commencement of this program, around 40 promising Pakistani researchers have availed themselves of this prestigious scholarship.

Regarding the future, there are many more overlapping areas of cooperation such as addressing climate change, alternative energy solutions and water management;

Availing of this opportunity, I would like to extend to Pakistani readers and friends my best wishes for Pakistan’s peace and prosperity for the 75th Independence Day on August 14.

Happy Birthday, Switzerland! Pakistan Zindabad, Pakistan Paindabad!

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022