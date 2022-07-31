PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fawad Chaudhry on Saturday said that his party is contemplating upon filing a judicial reference against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja for “violation of election and judicial code of conduct”.

Speaking at a presser, he said that some two days back, a meeting was held between the Election Commission of Pakistan and the government, in which they discussed the PTI funding case. “It was a gross violation of electoral rules...why the CEC discussed it with the government,” he added.

Chaudhry said that the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and the ECP members receive salaries equal to high court and Supreme Court judges, and even their perks and privileges are similar to judges.

“Thus, the code of conduct that applies to them is that of the superior courts,” he maintained.

“Never does a judge of the superior court meet the respondents of a case he is hearing. He does not hold discussions over it,” he added. He said that the CEC’s meeting with the government was also against the judiciary’s code of conduct.

Foreign funding cases: ECP urged to announce verdicts for all parties simultaneously

“Ignoring these rules, they (the CEC and the members) met a respondent in a pending case and assured them that a decision will be taken,” he said, adding that the CEC even issued a press release later. Chaudhry claimed that this was a “fit case” of proceedings against the election commissioner and officials which would be sent to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.

The PTI leader also alleged that the ECP was responsible for the economic crisis the country was mired in today.

Recalling the SC’s decision on the National Assembly deputy speaker’s controversial ruling on the no-confidence movement against Imran Khan he said: “Back then, the CJP had called the heads of all the parties and it was clear that the SC had the point of view of going towards elections. “But if you remember, it was the CEC who had said that elections could not be held until October. Today, the crisis in the country is because of that statement of the ECP,” he said.

Chaudhry said that ECP’s decision at that time “strengthened” the incumbent government.

“Today, Pakistan’s currency is the second-worst after Ukraine — a country at war. This is the situation of our economy today and ECP has played the greatest role in this,” he alleged.

Taking a jibe at the government, he said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had lost his majority in all four provinces, claiming that the federal government had lost all its power.

“He is practically just the PM of CDA (Capital Development Authority). Because of this, he can’t take any decisions and the Army chief has to go and talk to the IMF (International Monetary Programme).” Chaudhry claimed that the government had isolated itself in the world, both diplomatically and financially.

He added that the only reason the government was not going towards elections was that it was afraid PTI would win with a “two-thirds majority”.

“This is a childish attitude and it will destroy the country.”

About the Financial Times’ report, he claimed that there was nothing new in it, reiterating that the money had been declared.

Chaudhry said that PDM’s hatred of overseas Pakistanis these days is surprising”.

“At first they diminished their voting rights and are now saying that they should not be funding. But PTI loves overseas Pakistanis and is proud of them,” he added.

He said that PTI conducts funding this way only. “They talk about the Wootton cricket match. Imran Khan had bowled after ages in that match and people had come and donated money.” He reiterated that the money Arif Naqvi had collected was sent via legal channels, adding that PTI raised funds this way and people always gave it money because they trusted Imran Khan.

