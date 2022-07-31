AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Tahir Amin Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) have paid Rs6.4 million, ie, only 16 percent of the total penalty of Rs39.9 million imposed by Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) for poor quality of services (QoS).

Official documents revealed that the PTA has so far issued a total of 26 show cause notices to CMOs against poor QoS. A penalty of Rs39.9 million has been imposed on CMOs.

However, a total of Rs6.4 million has been paid out of the total imposed penalty and deposited in relevant government account, whereas, CMOs have filed appeals against rest of the cases and the same are pending adjudications in relevant courts.

The PTA being a regulator has two types of mechanisms i.e. Consumer Complaints and Quarterly Quality of Service (QoS) Surveys, which help the Authority to monitor mobile service including signal quality.

Quarterly QoS Surveys are carried out throughout Pakistan including Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (G-B). It is an ongoing activity being carried out continuously throughout the year.

One fined Rs0.2m: PTA directs two big CMOs to comply with QoS standards

The QoS survey results are shared with companies for taking corrective measures which ensure provisioning of optimum signal levels and service quality to consumers.

CMOs, after taking corrective actions including optimization of network etc, submit report to the PTA. The same are analyzed and randomly re-verified through field monitoring/QoS surveys. Upon un-satisfactory performance during verification surveys, Show Cause Notices (SCNs) are issued to CMO(s) found non-compliant to Key Performance Indictors (KPIs) defined in their respective licenses and QoS Regulations.

The PTA recently carried out an independent Quality of Service (QoS) Survey in 15 cities and eight motorways/highways/inter-city roads of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJ+ACY-K) in order to measure the performance and quality of CMOs services being provided to their customers.

During the survey, the licensed KPIs of voice, network coverage, SMS and mobile broadband/data were checked using state of the art automated QoS Monitoring and Benchmarking Tool. The drive test teams selected survey routes in such a manner to cover main roads, service roads and majority of sectors/colonies in areas being survey.

Based upon the compliance level of each KPI against threshold defined in the respective licenses and QoS Regulations, CMOs have been ranked between 1st to 5th position in Mobile Network Coverage and Voice Services as per compliance level in surveyed cities and motorways/highways. Similarly, in Mobile Broadband Speed segment, the ranking is with respect to the highest data download speed.

The survey results revealed that CMOs are compliant with respect to Broadband Services to a great extent while SMS and voice KPIs have been found below the licensed threshold in the areas of Punjab, Sindh, KPK, Balochistan, and AJ+ACY-K. Eventually, necessary instructions were issued to the operators for taking corrective measures so as to ensure improvement in the service quality up to the licensed standards.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PTA Cellular Mobile Operators Consumer Complaints Quarterly QoS Surveys poor quality of services (QoS) Broadband Services

Comments

1000 characters

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Read more stories