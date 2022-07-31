AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 31, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

With new ‘super minister,’ Argentina seeks political fix to economic woes

Nina Negron Updated July 31, 2022 05:39am

Argentine President Alberto Fernandez is looking for a political solution to the country’s economic crisis with his appointment of a long-term politician as a new “super minister,” analysts say.

The South American country has suffered years of economic crisis, with some 37 percent of its population now living in poverty.

Inflation for the first half of this year alone topped 36 percent, and is predicted to reach 80 percent by the year’s end.

With that crisis-backdrop, Fernandez on Thursday named Sergio Massa, the current head of Congress’ lower house, as a new super minister to oversee the economy, development and agriculture ministries as well as relations with international organizations.

Massa, a lawyer by trade who has spent years in politics, replaces economist Silvina Batakis, who had been on the job less than a month.

“Massa is not an economist but a politician. But the point is that Argentina’s crisis is political, it needs a person with broad shoulders and political skill,” analyst Carlos Fara told AFP.

One of Argentina’s major problems is the ongoing power struggle inside the ruling Frente de Todos political coalition between Fernandez and Vice President Cristina Kirchner, herself a former president.

In early July, Batakis’s predecessor Martin Guzman resigned suddenly amid the political turmoil.

Guzman, who was in charge of renegotiating Argentina’s $44 billion debt to the International Monetary Fund, was a close ally of Fernandez.

However, “Massa brings sufficient consensus in the leadership of the ruling Frente de Todos coalition and may be able to make decisions that are not popular,” said Fara.

The markets did not falter on Friday, one day after the appointment.

“The markets’ reaction was positive because they see in Massa a pragmatic figure who has good relations with business leaders and the markets,” economist Nery Persichini from the GMA Capital consultancy told AFP.

Massa will assume his new position on Tuesday after the Chamber of Deputies has appointed his successor. He will then announce his first measures the following day.

“It is very important that a politician is in charge of the economy. Putting technical people in charge did not work. This will generate peace in the markets, it’s a pragmatic move,” Pablo Tigani, director of the Hacer economic consultancy, told AFP.

Fernandez said the new super minister appointment is aimed at creating “better coordination” on economic policy.

As part of Argentina’s negotiations with the IMF, it has committed to reducing its public deficit from three percent in 2021 to 0.9 percent by 2024.

One of Massa’s toughest challenges will be to increase Argentina’s available international reserves, which analysts say are at critical levels, as well as reducing the fiscal deficit.

“I’m not a savior. Politics doesn’t need saviors, it needs servants,” said Massa on Twitter.

“Argentina’s problems cannot be solved by one person, they will be resolved by teamwork.”

Persichini says “doubts surround Massa’s true ability to reduce public spending and to temper the fiscal deficit.

“The markets are asking themselves whether the new super minister has the backing of Vice President Cristina Kirchner to implement an adjustment and correct relative price imbalances.” Fiscal discipline has so far not protected the poorest Argentines from the ravages of galloping inflation that is chipping away at their meager earnings.

On Thursday, thousands of people demonstrated in Buenos Aires demanding a “universal salary.”

Protesters want a minimum living wage worth 67,000 pesos (around $490 at the official exchange rate), which amounts to the cost of two basic food baskets, for the country’s lowest earners.

“It is as if the government has no direction that it’s drowning. I’m very worried about the lack of work, about the incredible inflation,” Nestor, an unemployed 54-year-old, told AFP.—AFP

IMF economic crisis Alberto Fernandez Cristina Kirchner Carlos Fara

Nina Negron

Comments

1000 characters

With new ‘super minister,’ Argentina seeks political fix to economic woes

Russia tops list of nations granting tax exemptions to citizens

3QFY22: Discos’ tariff up by Re0.51/unit

Hydroelectric energy: Wapda’s financial woes worsen as invoices by CPPA-G halved

Cabinet approves hike in petroleum dealers’ margin

PTI says mulling filing reference against CEC

Four big political parties hired firms in US for fundraising

PPP terms reference move ‘blackmail’

Marriyum steps up criticism of PTI chairman

PM visits rain-hit Jacobabad, Jhal Magsi

Poor quality of services: CMOs pay only 16pc of total penalty

Read more stories