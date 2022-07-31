Loss of lives in UAE floods: Pakistan extends condolences

ISLAMABAD: The Government and people of Pakistan extend heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of the United Arab Emirates on the damage caused by heavy rains and floods in the Emirates, resulting in the loss of precious lives including five Pakistani nationals, says a Foreign Office press release.

We express our deepest sympathies to the families of the deceased and pray for the speediest recovery of those injured.

Pakistan stands in solidarity with the fraternal people and Government of the United Arab Emirates, it said.

The Embassy of Pakistan in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate General of Pakistan in Dubai are in contact with the UAE Government and families of the affected Pakistani nationals. The Missions have been directed to closely coordinate with the local authorities to extend full support to Pakistani nationals affected during the floods.

