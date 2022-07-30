AGL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (5.42%)
ANL 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
AVN 76.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.15%)
BOP 5.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.63%)
EFERT 77.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-2.4%)
EPCL 65.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.58%)
FCCL 12.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.15%)
FFL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.51%)
FLYNG 6.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 9.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.39%)
GGL 15.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.39%)
GTECH 7.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
HUMNL 6.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.19%)
KEL 2.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.05%)
LOTCHEM 29.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.02%)
MLCF 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
OGDC 80.36 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-0.42%)
PAEL 14.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.34%)
PIBTL 5.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
PRL 15.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-4.39%)
TELE 10.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.38%)
TPL 8.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.82%)
TPLP 17.76 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.68%)
TREET 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-2.87%)
TRG 91.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.34%)
UNITY 18.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.72%)
WAVES 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.68%)
BR100 3,959 Decreased By -11.6 (-0.29%)
BR30 14,472 Decreased By -147.1 (-1.01%)
KSE100 40,101 Decreased By -49.4 (-0.12%)
KSE30 15,200 Decreased By -32.4 (-0.21%)
Brecorder Logo
Aug 01, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by six months

Mushtaq Ghumman Published July 30, 2022 Updated August 1, 2022 03:14pm

ISLAMABAD: The government is likely to extend contract of Managing Director, Private Power & Infrastructure Board (PPIB), Shah Jahan Mirza, for six months or till the appointment of his successor, well-informed sources told Business Recorder.

A summary for extension in services of Mirza for six months has already landed with the Establishment Division, which will be presented to the Cabinet, after comments from Establishment Division.

According to sources, Shah Jahan Mirza went to perform Hajj and took ex-Pakistan leave after which Dr. Munawar was immediately given acting charge of MD PPIB up to July 16, 2022.

Mirza returned from Hajj on July 21, 2022 and in the meantime his contract of MD PPIB expired on Aug 17, 2020.

Kohala Hydropower Project: PPIB extends due financial close date by 2 years

Meanwhile, Dr. Munawar who was given charge of MD also expired on July 16, 2022.

The sources said, Ministry of Energy (Power Division) has so far not given charge of MD PPIB to anyone nor have they appointed any MD PPIB till now, hence PPIB is without any head since July 18, 2022.

“Although the contract of Mirza as MD PPIB expired on Aug 17, 2022 but he is enjoying all perks like an official car with driver, etc, and coming to office regularly and attending some of the meetings also,” the sources continued.

Insiders maintain that it is unfortunate that the power sector is in deep crisis but an institution like PPIB and AEDB is without a head and all official work is at a standstill since mid-July 2022, and officials in these institutions are in a holiday mode. The PPIB and AEDB have stopped work because there is no head which has added tremendous problems in the power sector.

The earlier version of the story, originally published July 30, 2022, said PPIB MD's contract may be extended by three months. The error is regretted, and has been rectified.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

PPIB AEDB Power Division (PD) Shah Jahan Mirza

Comments

1000 characters

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by six months

Intra-day update: Rupee hovers near 240 against dollar

Balochistan floods: PM orders disbursement of financial assistance

Pakistan’s fintech OneLoad secures $11mn in funding: Systems Limited

PTI challenges phased approval of MNA resignations

Pak Suzuki increases car prices by up to Rs661,000

Russia pounds Ukrainian port; Putin announces global maritime ambitions

Indian rupee at over 3-week high on weak dollar, equity inflows

Asia posts biggest 6-month drop in FX reserves since 2015-16

Rs20bn supplementary grant for PSO approved by ECC

July import ebb to help arrest PKR slide: Miftah

Read more stories