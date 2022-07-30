Digital skills vital in modern education: Governor

LAHORE: Inaugurating the reading room in Akhuwat College-University Kasur, Governor Punjab Muhammad Balighur Rehman said on Friday that digital skills are very important in today’s modern education.

Terming the model of Akhuwat a great example of welfare work, the Governor said that setting up an educational institution where not only fees are not charged to the needy students but free accommodation facilities is also provided to them is commendable.

He said that students from all the provinces are studying in this institution, which is a welcome step. He said that thanks to digital technology, now books are also available in digital form in computer. He added that the society in which people cooperate with each other in the welfare work always flourishes.

The Governor further said that the purpose of education is to develop high moral values in your character. Asking the students to distinguish between right and wrong in life, he said that the path of truth and righteousness is difficult but there is eternal truth in it.

Executive Director Akhuwat, Dr Amjad Saqib, Dr Sohail Chughtai and members of the Board of Directors of Akhuwat were also present.

The Governor also visited different blocks of Akhuwat University College Kasur and also addressed the students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022