Pakistan

Punjab govt to launch ‘targeted subsidy programme’

Recorder Report Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

LAHORE: The PTI-led Punjab government has decided to launch a ‘targeted subsidy programme’ worth Rs100 billion to provide relief to the people of the province.

The provincial government also plans to resume the ‘Ehsas Ration Programme’ which had been stopped by the PML-N-led government. Under this programme, the people belonging to low-income groups would be able to buy food items at cheaper rates.

Moreover, under the ‘Ehsas Monetary Assistance Programme, cash amount would be distributed among the poor people. Further, funds will be allocated for social protection of the people. Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi has assigned the task to Punjab Social Protection Authority to give final touches to the subsidy programme.

The CM also instructed to speed up relief activities for the people affected by flood in River Chenab. He also directed to accelerate relief activities in Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa. He added that providing relief to the affected people should be done on priority. “We will not leave victims alone in hour of need,” he said.

He asked the authorities to provide food, clean drinking water and shelter to affected families besides establishment of medical camps in affected areas.

As many as eight relief camps are functional in flood-affected areas of Rajanpur and three meals a day are being given to 11,000 victims while 1,076 houses were said to be affected by the flood waters of the rivers and mountains so far.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

