Flash floods wreak havoc in Rajanpur, Rojhan, Taunsa

QADIRABAD: Flash floods unleashed by heavy rainfall inundated the settlements in the areas of Rajanpur, Rojhan and Taunsa on Friday.

The rural areas and settlements have been wrecked by the flood water, while the victims are moving to safe places on their own.

Furthermore, the crops on 27,860 acres of land have also been affected due to heavy rains. It has been recommended to declare flood affected areas of Rajanpur as calamity.

On the other hand, hundreds of houses have been destroyed and the bodies of seven more people have been recovered within 24 hours in Lasbela.

Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Friday instructed to speed up relief activities for the people affected by flood in River Chenab.