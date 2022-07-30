AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
Jul 30, 2022
Pakistan

Fundraising for flood victims: Balochistan’s cabinet to donate half of salary

APP Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

QUETTA: Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, provincial ministers and government spokespersons have announced to give half of their salaries in the fundraising programme initiated for the flood affected families of Balochistan.

“The government took the decision of fundraising for providing maximum relief and rehabilitation of the flood victims,” spokesperson of the Government of Balochistan, Farah Azeem Shah said.

In a statement issued here on Friday, Balochistan spokesperson said the assistance would be requested from regional and foreign humanitarian organizations and personalities.

“The provincial government will continue its efforts till the complete rehabilitation of the flood victims,” she said while seeking support from across the country. She said in this hour of difficulty, the people of the country should help the flood victims.

About relief operations launched by the government in calamity-hit areas, she noted that Chief Minister Balochistan, Chief Secretary Balochistan, district administration, Pak Army, PDMA and other relief and rescue organisations were busy day and night to rescue the people and provide them maximum relief.

“Instead of criticizing unnecessarily, support the provincial government administration and other organisations engaged in the rescue operation,” she urged.

The spokesperson deplored that unwarranted and baseless criticism was increasing the hardships of the flood victims and spreading despair among the people.

“There was an urgent need to promote positive trends on electronic and social media as a wave of misinformation and disinformation was engulfing our country,” she said.

