Jul 30, 2022
Pakistan

Karachi Range: AIG Police assures traders of improved law & order situation

Recorder Report Updated July 30, 2022

KARACHI: Javed Alam Odho, AIG Police for Karachi Range, apprised the large gathering of the traders and prominent business personalities of the city at the Federation House that crime rate has gone down over the past 2–3 months; but, there is still room for the improvement.

He specifically mentioned that there is a marked improvement in the mobile snatching and other street crimes.

AIG Karachi maintained that the police understand that the business community is the most unbiased segment of the society as they are only concerned with their businesses and economic activities.

The more jobs the business community creates, the more youth is employed and it reflects inversely on the crime rate as well. The more people you are employing into factories and shops, the lesser miscreants will be in the streets, he added.

AIG informed that major steps will be implemented towards the Karachi safe city in the next two years and the police are using GPS and cellular data extensively to curtail and control the crime.

We must utilize the technology to reduce the burden on police force and enhance the precision in its operations, he added.

Suleman Chawla, Acting President FPCCI, has said that Javed Alam Odho, Additional Inspector General of Police for Karachi Range, has assured FPCCI of an improved and facilitative law and order situation in the city.

He added that the business, industry and trade community of the city are the biggest stakeholders of the city as far as the law and order is concerned; as Karachi is the commercial, financial, trade and economic hub of the country.

He emphasized that Police, CPLC and the business community should work in coordination towards the common goal of a more peaceful and economically vibrant city.

He maintained that the law enforcement agencies should consider the businessmen as their friends and supporters; so that, they can also feel comfortable in contacting the Police for their complaints and their timely redressals.

