AGL 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.44%)
ANL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.4%)
AVN 79.25 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.06%)
BOP 5.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.38%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 66.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.04%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.23%)
GGGL 10.04 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.79%)
GGL 15.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
GTECH 7.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-2.61%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.72%)
KEL 2.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.03%)
LOTCHEM 29.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-3.14%)
MLCF 23.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-2.8%)
OGDC 80.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.25%)
PAEL 14.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.32%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-3.09%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.64%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.14%)
TPLP 17.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.45%)
TREET 24.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-3.47%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.59 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.75%)
WAVES 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.07%)
WTL 1.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.48%)
BR100 3,970 Decreased By -12 (-0.3%)
BR30 14,619 Increased By 36.2 (0.25%)
KSE100 40,150 Decreased By -126.3 (-0.31%)
KSE30 15,232 Decreased By -70.6 (-0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 30, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

ECC decides to shift fertilizer, Agritech plants to gas

Zaheer Abbasi Updated July 30, 2022 03:39am

ISLAMABAD: The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet has decided to shift fertilizer and Agritech plants to indigenous gas as they wanted a revision of variable contribution margin (VCM) of Rs186/bag and capping GST.

Sources said that the Finance Ministry supported the proposal of the Ministry of Industries and Production and contended that the shifting of these plants from the RLNG to indigenous gas would help curtail the cost of the gas subsidy.

The Ministry of Industries and Production stated that due to the recent increase in fuel prices and other factors these plants have approached it for revision of the variable contribution margin (VCM) and capping of the GST at the price paid by the plants and not on the OGRA’s notified monthly tariff for RLNG.

The ministry further stated in the proposal that while considering its proposal, an earlier meeting of the ECC had approved operations of Fatima Fertilizer and Agritech on RLNG or switchover to indigenous gas whichever is available for a period of six months –April-September 2022 and the same was ratified by the Cabinet.

As per information provided by the Petroleum Division, these plants were not shifted to indigenous gas and their gas rate was also not finalized. These plants are in operation on the previous rate of Rs839/MMBTU.

Both the SNGPL-based plants – Fatima Fertilizer (Sheikhupura plant) and Agritech – are operated by provisioning of the RLNG on a cost-sharing basis. The gas rate for operations of these plants is worked out on the basis of variable contribution margin (VCM) which was fixed at Rs186/bag.

After the recent increase in fuel prices and other factors, both plants have approached the Ministry of Industries and Production for revision of the VCM and capping of GST at the price paid by the plants and not on the OGRA’s notified monthly tariff for RLNG.

The ministry proposed that; (i) Petroleum Division may be directed to ensure compliance with the earlier decision by the ECC and the Cabinet i.e. shifting of subject plants to indigenous gas, which will result in saving of funds utilized on provisioning of RLNG and would also result in continuous operations of both these plants; (ii) an inter-ministerial committee comprising of Industries and Production (chair), Petroleum, Finance and National Food Security may be constituted to work out the gas price/VCM and price at which GST is to be charged (the committee may co-opt representatives from Agritech and Fatima, Sheikhupura plant during its deliberations).

As suggested by the Finance Division, the FBR may also be included in the committee for capping GST.

The Ministry of National Food Security and Research has supported the proposal, whereas, the Petroleum Division has informed that proposals for supplying indigenous gas to these plants subject to gas availability and price rationalization are under consideration and the sustainable proposals will be placed before the ECC in due course of time.

The Finance Division has endorsed the proposal as switch over of gas to these plants from RLNG to the indigenous gas will help curtail the cost of the gas subsidy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022

ECC OGRA RLNG fertilizer AgriTech VCM

Comments

1000 characters

ECC decides to shift fertilizer, Agritech plants to gas

COAS urges US to help secure early release of IMF funds?

POL products’ prices: OMCs estimate up to Rs28.44/litre hike

Guddu plant fire: PM directs PD to hire int’l consultant for investigation

EU envoy, minister discuss GSP Plus scheme

Country on the brink of collapse: APTMA

US remains engaged with ‘range of stakeholders’: official

FO confirms COAS-US Deputy Secretary of State contact

India launches first global bullion exchange

PPIB MD’s contract may be extended by three months

Property, stocks, shares etc: SECP-registered valuers to conduct valuation

Read more stories