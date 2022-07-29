Muharram moon not sighted, Ashura on August 9

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee announced on Friday that the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram 1443 AH was not sighted in Pakistan, and Youm-e-Ashura would fall on Tuesday, August 9.

The development means that the new Islamic year will begin on Sunday (July 31).

The meeting of the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee for sighting the moon of Muharram-ul-Haram was presided over by its Chairman Moulana Syed Muhammad Abdul Khabir Azad. The meeting took place at the Deputy Commissioner's office in Quetta.

Representatives of the Central and Zonal Ruet-e-Hilal Committees, Pakistan Meteorological Department officials, Ministry of Science and Technology, and Ministry of Religious Affairs and Harmony attended the meeting.