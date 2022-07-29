AGL 7.27 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.49%)
ANL 9.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.8%)
AVN 78.98 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.7%)
BOP 5.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.58%)
CNERGY 4.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.03%)
EFERT 79.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.20 (-1.5%)
EPCL 66.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-1.25%)
FCCL 12.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.77%)
FFL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.5%)
FLYNG 6.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.38%)
GGGL 9.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.58%)
GGL 15.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.32%)
GTECH 7.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.75%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 29.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-1.06%)
MLCF 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-2.68%)
OGDC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.74%)
PAEL 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.66%)
PIBTL 5.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.88%)
PRL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-1.52%)
SILK 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.82%)
TELE 10.67 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (3.59%)
TPL 8.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.54%)
TPLP 17.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.56%)
TREET 24.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-3.74%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.70 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (2.35%)
WAVES 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-1.64%)
WTL 1.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.74%)
BR100 3,962 Decreased By -20 (-0.5%)
BR30 14,593 Increased By 9.4 (0.06%)
KSE100 40,074 Decreased By -202.5 (-0.5%)
KSE30 15,221 Decreased By -81.7 (-0.53%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian rupee touches 3-week high as dollar continues slide

Reuters Published July 29, 2022 | Updated July 29, 2022 03:19pm

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee firmed to a more than three-week high by Friday afternoon as the US dollar remained under pressure on bets the Federal Reserve would decelerate its pace of rate hikes after the US economy unexpectedly shrunk in the June quarter.

The partially convertible rupee was trading at 79.24 per dollar by 0837 GMT, its strongest level since July 7 and higher versus its close of 79.7550 on Thursday.

The greenback shed around 1% against the yen, taking the dollar index - which measures the currency against six majors - down by 0.4% and marking its worst performance since early July.

Indian rupee sees biggest daily gain in over 2 months

Traders now shift their focus to the Reserve Bank of India's monetary policy meeting next week, where chances of a 35 basis point (bp) hike seem more likely than a 50 bp hike.

Indian rupee

Comments

1000 characters

Indian rupee touches 3-week high as dollar continues slide

Import of wheat approved: ECC lifts import ban on all items except CBUs, home appliances

Bilawal calls for enhanced cooperation with Afghanistan

Govt focused on attracting investment from US: Miftah

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

Oil prices pushed up by low chances of OPEC+ supply boost

Saudi prince thanks Macron for ‘warm reception’ in Paris

Amazon, Apple beat expectations in gloomy earnings season

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

Read more stories