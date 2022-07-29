AGL 7.44 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.81%)
ANL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 79.06 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (2.81%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-1.25%)
EPCL 66.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.03%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.99 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FLYNG 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.43%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.9%)
GTECH 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.05%)
HUMNL 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.29%)
KEL 2.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.38%)
LOTCHEM 30.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.69%)
MLCF 24.33 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-1.34%)
OGDC 80.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 14.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.99%)
PIBTL 5.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.26%)
PRL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.38%)
SILK 1.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.91%)
TELE 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.91%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.5%)
TREET 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.14%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.72 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.46%)
WAVES 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.26%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 3,984 Increased By 2.3 (0.06%)
BR30 14,671 Increased By 87.5 (0.6%)
KSE100 40,289 Increased By 12.6 (0.03%)
KSE30 15,304 Increased By 0.5 (0%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Life & Style

Golden Globes group approves bid to take Hollywood award show private

AFP 29 Jul, 2022
Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

LOS ANGELES: The scandal-hit group behind Hollywood's Golden Globes has approved a bid to spin off the lucrative film and television awards show into a new, for-profit entity controlled by US billionaire Todd Boehly, it said Thursday.

Composed of around 100 entertainment writers with links to foreign publications, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has been plagued by allegations of corruption, racism and amateurism.

These led to a Hollywood boycott that saw its flagship, high-profile awards show taken off the air by NBC this year.

List of key Golden Globe winners

Boehly, who has major stakes in the Los Angeles Dodgers baseball team and Chelsea soccer team, was already the HFPA's interim CEO before the members on Thursday voted to approve his proposal for a new private company controlling the Golden Globes.

"This is a historic moment for the HFPA and the Golden Globes," said HFPA president Helen Hoehne in a statement.

"We have taken a decisive step forward to transform ourselves and adapt to this increasingly competitive economic landscape for both award shows and the journalism marketplace."

The HFPA itself will remain a non-profit entity, focused on charitable efforts largely funded by the Golden Globes.

Meanwhile, Boehly's Eldridge Industries will create a new company "empowered to oversee the professionalization and modernization of the Golden Globe Awards."

New Golden Globes voters from beyond the HFPA will be added "to increase the size and diversity of the available voters for the annual awards," said the statement.

Hollywood largely silent on Golden Globe nominations amid controversy

The awards have traditionally been second only to the Oscars in Hollywood, at least in terms of prominence and publicity.

Thursday's vote follows months of fierce debate and internal reviews of Boehly's offer and alternative proposals.

But it is unlikely to end the controversy surrounding the Globes.

NBC has not yet confirmed it will broadcast the Globes next year despite the group's previous attempts at reforms, and several powerful Hollywood publicists continue to hold back their star clients from HFPA events.

Critics have alleged that Boehly's takeover raises new legal and ethical issues, noting that it could further reduce transparency, and create a "two-tier" system between HFPA members and outside voters, who are expected to predominantly be from minority backgrounds.

Eldridge Industries already owns MRC, which produces the Golden Globes ceremony, and has a stake in the Beverly Hilton hotel, where the awards are held.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the move still requires a final sign-off from California's attorney general.

The HFPA did not respond to AFP's request for further comment.

Hollywood Golden Globe Hollywood Foreign Press Association NBC

Comments

1000 characters

Golden Globes group approves bid to take Hollywood award show private

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

Amazon, Apple beat expectations in gloomy earnings season

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Read more stories