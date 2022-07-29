AGL 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.95%)
ANL 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.5%)
AVN 79.16 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.94%)
BOP 5.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.19%)
CNERGY 4.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.62%)
EFERT 79.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.31%)
EPCL 65.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-1.57%)
FCCL 13.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 5.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
FLYNG 6.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.75%)
GGGL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
GGL 15.75 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.09%)
GTECH 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.92%)
HUMNL 6.94 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.58%)
KEL 2.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.72%)
LOTCHEM 30.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.63%)
MLCF 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.05%)
OGDC 81.01 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.14%)
PAEL 15.03 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.46%)
PIBTL 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-2.34%)
PRL 15.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.57%)
SILK 1.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.43%)
TPL 8.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.95%)
TPLP 17.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.34%)
TREET 25.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-2.07%)
TRG 91.71 Increased By ▲ 6.11 (7.14%)
UNITY 18.71 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (2.41%)
WAVES 11.67 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.69%)
WTL 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.87%)
BR100 3,986 Increased By 4.1 (0.1%)
BR30 14,653 Increased By 69.3 (0.48%)
KSE100 40,305 Increased By 28.8 (0.07%)
KSE30 15,312 Increased By 9.4 (0.06%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Instagram sidelines TikTok-like features following complaints

AFP 29 Jul, 2022

SAN FRANCISCO: Instagram will pause features that users have campaigned against and complained make the social network too much like TikTok, according to a report in the Platformer tech newsletter Thursday.

Celebrity sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner were some of the most vocal users to have posted messages on social media this week calling for the company to "make Instagram Instagram again" and stop trying to be like TikTok.

The slogan sprang from a change.org petition that had received more than 229,000 signatures as of late Thursday.

"Lets go back to our roots with Instagram and remember that the intention behind Instagram was to share photos, for Pete's sake," the petition read.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri had responded to the controversy earlier this week with a video on Twitter in which he said the features were a work in progress, and being tested with a small number of users.

Changes included playing up short-form video, displaying it full-screen the way TikTok does, and recommending posts from strangers.

TikTok introduces several new features

"I'm glad we took a risk," Mosseri was quoted as saying Thursday in an interview with Platformer's Casey Newton.

"But we definitely need to take a big step back and regroup."

"If we're not failing every once in a while, we're not thinking big enough or bold enough," Mosseri said.

Mosseri argued that the shift to more video would happen even if the service changed nothing, as users increasingly share and seek video snippets.

"If you look at what people share on Instagram, that is shifting more and more to video over time," Mosseri said.

"We are going to have to lean into that shift."

Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg backed that position during an earnings call Wednesday, saying people are increasingly watching video online.

Both Meta and Google are among companies facing increased competition from TikTok for people's attention, and have launched their own versions of short-form video sharing.

TikTok Instagram Kylie Jenner Kim Kardashian Platformer's Casey Newton

Comments

1000 characters

Instagram sidelines TikTok-like features following complaints

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

Indus Motor Company announces temporary shutdown of plant from Aug 1

People to hear ‘good news’ on election soon, says Sheikh Rashid

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

Amazon, Apple beat expectations in gloomy earnings season

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Read more stories