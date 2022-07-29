Afghan transit cargo: Multimodal two-way air-road corridor okayed

ISLAMABAD: The government has allowed multimodal air-road corridor for forward Afghan transit cargo (imports), as well as, reverse Afghan transit cargo (export for all the international airports of Pakistan), sources close to Secretary Commerce told Business Recorder.

Sharing the details, sources said that Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) signed in 2010 did not cover multimodal bonded air-to-land transit of cargo. However, the revised agreement, APTTA 2021, covered it though it was yet to be signed.

The sources further stated that in the wake of the economic crisis in Afghanistan last year, Ministry of Commerce, in order to facilitate an uninterrupted supply of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan, sought approval of the Federal Government for multimodal bonded air-to-land transit of Afghan cargo from Islamabad airport and then further shipment on trucks through Torkham and Ghulam Khan crossing points by road.

According to sources, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) had suggested to Ministry of Commerce to allow multimodal air-land corridor for both forward (Afghan imports from the world) and reverse transit cargo (Afghan exports to the world) from/ to all the international airports of Pakistan.

The introduction of multimodal air-road corridor for forward and reverse Afghan transit cargo under all transit regimes (involving Pakistan) from all the international airports through bonded transport operators would contribute significantly to the economic development of Pakistan. The expected benefits include more business for airports, transporters and airlines of Pakistan, introduction of new segment of business and creation of employment opportunities, the sources added.

In order to develop a stakeholders’ consensus on the proposal of FBR, to allow multimodal air-land corridor for both forward and reverse Afghan transit cargo from all the international airports of Pakistan, an Inter-Ministerial meeting was held in the Ministry of Commerce on June 24, 2022. During the meeting, all the participants agreed to the proposal of FBR.

The sources maintained that the proposal of FBR was recently presented before the Federal Government which allowed multimodal air-road corridor for forward Afghan transit cargo (imports), as well as, reverse Afghan transit cargo (export for all the international airports of Pakistan).

However, the plan will be notified by FBR after considering the suitability and viability of this provision for each airport.

