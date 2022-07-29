PTI nominates Sibtain for post of PA speaker

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Information Farrukh Habib said on Thursday that the PTI nominated Sibtain Khan would be Speaker of Punjab assembly. The election for the office of Speaker Punjab assembly is scheduled for today (Friday), he added.

Talking to media he said, the visit of Imran Khan was cancelled due to bad weather. He said the Ehsas programme would be revived, which was stopped by the PML-N government. According to him, Dr Sania Nishtar has given briefing on the programme and Punjab Ration programme would also resume for low-income persons.

He said the PML-N needed no enemy in the presence of Zardari and Rana Sanaullah. Farrukh said the value of US dollar has risen by Rs60 after the government of PML-N. The country is facing unprecedented inflation but the rulers are focused on exonerating them from corruption cases, he added. Regarding foreign funding case against the PTI, he said, it is a case of prohibited funding and not foreign funding. He said the PTI had received no funding from India and Israel. He demanded of the election commission to start hearing against his case of foreign funding against PML-N and PPP.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2022