PTI leaders decry Haleem’s arrest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday came down hard at Pakistan People’s Party-led (PPP) Sindh provincial government, calling it “fascist” for victimizing political opponents and demanded immediate release of Sindh opposition leader Haleem Adil Sheikh.

Speaking at a presser, senior PTI leaders, Fawad Chaudhry along with Imran Ismail said that the way Zardari-led Sindh provincial government is threatening opposition leaders, activists, and journalists who criticise the government is a “perfect example of fascism”.

He said that the way Sindh government is victimizing PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh is nothing but for his loyalty with his leader Imran Khan and the party.

“Let me make it clear that by resorting to politics of vendetta which is evident from the arrest of Haleem Sheikh, the Sindh government is damaging itself. The PPP should get ready to be eliminated like PML-N in the next general elections,” he added.

He said that there exists no government in the country as Shehbaz Sharif-led federal government is in a fix about the issues confronting the country, adding Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari did not go to his office for 12 days, which shows how serious he is about the issues of his ministry.

He said that Bilawal knows nothing about the issue pertaining to foreign affairs and is living in “a fantasy world” which is quite dangerous for the country.

“Tariq Fatemi stayed in the US for several days in a bid to lobby for the imported prime minister [Shehbaz Sharif], but at the end of the day left embarrassed as all his efforts ended up in smoke,” he added.

He said that the coalition regime was busy in hatching a conspiracy against the judiciary while the rupee dropped to a record low against the US dollar.

“We have to set the election date and if the government resisted it, the PTI must send the government home without any further delay,” he added.

Taking a jibe at Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah, he said that the man who could be seen talking tall all the time has gone crazy after his party lost Punjab.

“Sanuallah is taking sleeping pills these days as he cannot sleep properly after the landslide victory of the PTI in Punjab followed by dismissal of a dummy chief minister [Hamza Shehbaz],” he added.

About Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazal (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, he said that the cleric needed to see a psychiatrist as he is facing serious psychological issues after facing defeat on all fronts.

Imran Ismail said that Haleem Adil Sheikh was arrested for the tenth time within a short span of a few months as Chief Minister Murad Ali wants to settle scores with him for nothing but out of fear seeing the popularity of PTI in the province.

He also said that Sheikh was tortured by the police on the direct instructions of Rana Sanaullah which the PTI will not accept, as whoever is found involved in the torture of the PTI leader will be punished.

