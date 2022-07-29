Pakistan to begin Commonwealth Games campaign against Barbados today

LAHORE: Despite the rain affected tri-series in Ireland which hampered the team preparations, the Bismah Maroof-led Pakistan team is confident of a good show in the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham by opening their campaign against Barbados with a day-night match at Birmingham’s Edgbaston Stadium on Friday (today).

After the Barbados clash, Pakistan play arch-rivals India on Sunday, 31st July followed by a match against T20 world champions Australia on Wednesday, 3rd August. The top two sides from each of the two pools (four teams in each pool) will progress to the semi-finals that will be played on 6th August with the third position playoff and final scheduled to take place on 7th August.

All 16 event matches will be staged at the Edgbaston Stadium, a PCB spokesman, said. In the Ireland tri-series, only one out of Pakistan’s four matches was completed. Nida Dar’s all-round performance which won her the player of the match award, guided the team to a 13-run win over the hosts courtesy the DLS method. The two matches against Australia had to be called-off midway while the other group match against Ireland was abandoned without a ball bowled.

Rain interruptions also hampered the pre-tour camp in Islamabad earlier this month. David Hemp, the team’s head coach though believes that Pakistan will stay competitive in the Commonwealth Games as the squad aspires to impress and show their mettle regardless of the challenge of three formidable sides in Group-A.

Head Coach David Hemp said, “Unfortunately, the matches in Ireland got curtailed due to the weather but we did manage to complete all practice sessions. We were looked after very well in Ireland and want to thank the organisers for making the tour an enjoyable one. Since arriving in Birmingham we have completed one practice session which was last night at Edgbaston and the players are really excited about the event.

