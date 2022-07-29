Govt wants decision on PTI foreign funding case announced: Kaira

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Thursday demanded the announcement of the long-awaited decision in the foreign funding case.

While addressing a news conference along with Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik, he said that the coalition government wanted the pending decision on the foreign funding case of Imran Khan. He said Imran Khan was criticising the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) in order to pressurise the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

He asked if Imran Khan was “sadiq and amin” and his hands were clean, then why was he using delaying tactics in the foreign funding case.

The whole nation was waiting for the foreign funding case verdict and it was also the demand of the coalition government that the long-awaited decision should be announced, he added.

He said if the decision was delayed, certainly, questions would arise.

The adviser to the prime minister said that they had requested to constitute a full court on the issue of interpretation of the Constitution but there was no positive response.

