AGL 7.38 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (16.77%)
ANL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.1%)
AVN 76.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (2.67%)
BOP 5.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.19%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 80.25 Decreased By ▼ -3.75 (-4.46%)
EPCL 67.00 Decreased By ▼ -2.73 (-3.92%)
FCCL 13.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.47%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.58 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (3.38%)
GTECH 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.68%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 30.26 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (5.8%)
MLCF 24.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
OGDC 80.90 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.13%)
PAEL 15.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
PIBTL 5.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.54%)
PRL 15.84 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
TELE 10.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPL 8.43 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.2%)
TPLP 17.90 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (3.53%)
TREET 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.3%)
TRG 85.60 Increased By ▲ 5.48 (6.84%)
UNITY 18.27 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (1.84%)
WAVES 11.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.43%)
WTL 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.54%)
BR100 3,982 Increased By 39.8 (1.01%)
BR30 14,583 Increased By 96 (0.66%)
KSE100 40,277 Increased By 304 (0.76%)
KSE30 15,303 Increased By 144.9 (0.96%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 29, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

OMEGA: space exploration continues

Press Release 29 Jul, 2022

KARACHI: Together with brand ambassadors, Victor Vescovo and Charlie Duke, OMEGA has once again voyaged into the stars as the Swiss watchmaker’s bold legacy of space exploration continues.

Recently, Blue Origin’s New Shepard gave six customer astronauts the chance to experience the magic of spaceflight onboard NS-21. One of those six crew members was Victor Vescovo, a renowned explorer who has achieved many astonishing goals with OMEGA, including his 2019 “Five Deeps” expedition to the bottom of all five of the world’s oceans, including Challenger Deep, where he set a world record for the deepest multiple dives ever by a crewed vessel. He has continued his ocean explorations throughout 2020-2022 during the global “Ring of Fire expeditions” and in that time has become the first person to have ever gone to the bottom of the ocean, climbed Mt Everest, and ventured into space.

On the eve of the NS-21 mission, Victor Vescovo met with legendary Apollo 16 astronaut Charlie Duke, who walked on the moon in 1972. In addition to passing on his wisdom and advice, Duke was on hand to congratulate Victor Vescovo on his first voyage into space while also presenting two OMEGA watches - a Speedmaster Moonwatch Professional and a Speedmaster Skywalker X-33.

The moment was particularly special for OMEGA, as it brought two generations of explorers together to witness the evolution of human spaceflight. OMEGA has been flight-qualified by NASA since 1965 and has been a regular and vital supplier of watches for some of history’s most historic space missions, including all six moon landings.

Omega Victor Vescovo Charlie Duke Swiss watchmaker

Comments

1000 characters

OMEGA: space exploration continues

Export-oriented industry: Energy subsidy to be reviewed quarterly

MoF depicts a bleak picture of economy

IMF’s ‘pre-conditions’ already met, Senate panel told

FY22: Profit repatriation rises to $1.5bn

Outlook downgrade: S&P follows in the footsteps of Fitch, Moody’s

Govt will complete its term: PDM

Defunct private, public non-listed companies: Procedure for de-registration issued

Nepra officials express divergent views on ‘usefulness’ of IGCEP

Afghan transit cargo: Multimodal two-way air-road corridor okayed

Elevation of judges to SC: JCP meeting deferred

Read more stories