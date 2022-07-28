AGL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (10.76%)
ANL 10.08 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1%)
AVN 76.60 Increased By ▲ 1.70 (2.27%)
BOP 5.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CNERGY 4.84 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.62%)
EFERT 79.51 Decreased By ▼ -4.49 (-5.35%)
EPCL 66.49 Decreased By ▼ -3.24 (-4.65%)
FCCL 13.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.38%)
FFL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.01%)
FLYNG 6.32 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
GGGL 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.2%)
GGL 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (2.19%)
GTECH 7.58 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.74%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (3.6%)
KEL 2.90 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (2.11%)
LOTCHEM 29.09 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.71%)
MLCF 24.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
OGDC 80.81 Increased By ▲ 0.81 (1.01%)
PAEL 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
PIBTL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 15.78 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.96%)
SILK 1.09 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 10.52 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.14%)
TPL 8.44 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.32%)
TPLP 17.75 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (2.66%)
TREET 25.40 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.32%)
TRG 85.00 Increased By ▲ 4.88 (6.09%)
UNITY 18.32 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (2.12%)
WAVES 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.52%)
WTL 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.85%)
BR100 3,966 Increased By 23.7 (0.6%)
BR30 14,487 Decreased By -0.3 (-0%)
KSE100 40,106 Increased By 133.1 (0.33%)
KSE30 15,228 Increased By 70 (0.46%)
Brecorder Logo
Jul 28, 2022 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Technology

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

Reuters 28 Jul, 2022

MOSCOW: A Russian court on Thursday fined Meta Platforms Inc’s WhatsApp messenger and Snapchat owner Snap Inc for an alleged refusal to store the data of Russian users domestically, news agencies reported.

Moscow has clashed with Big Tech over content, censorship, data and local representation in disputes that have escalated since Russia sent forces into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

Moscow’s Tagansky District Court fined WhatsApp 18 million roubles ($301,255) and Snap 1 million roubles, news agencies reported.

WhatsApp was fined for the same offence last August.

Meta and Snap did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Russia restricted access to Meta’s flagship platforms Facebook and Instagram, as well as fellow social network Twitter , soon after the conflict in Ukraine began, a move critics have cast as an effort by Russia to exert greater control over information flows.

Snap to slow hiring after dismal earnings pummel stock price

Meta was found guilty of “extremist activity” in Russia and saw an appeal against the tag rejected in June, but Moscow has permitted WhatsApp to remain available.

According to the ruling, when referring to Meta in the public sphere, organisations and individuals are required to include the disclaimer that Meta’s activities are banned on Russian territory.

Microsoft’s LinkedIn has been blocked in Russia for years after a court found it breached the data-storage rule, which was passed in 2015.

whatsapp Snapchat Russian court

Comments

1000 characters

Russia fines WhatsApp, Snapchat owner over data storage violations

PKR slide: govt feels so helpless because there’s IMF condition

Intra-day update: KSE-100 up nearly 1.5%

Five export-oriented sectors: PD seeks over Rs84bn to ensure power supply at concessionary rate

PM promises swift completion of stalled Chinese projects

Oil extends gains as risk appetite improves, US inventories fall

Asif Ali Zardari tests positive for Covid-19: Bilawal

C/A posts over $17bn deficit in FY22

Cabinet approves Act: Foreign investment to be enhanced at G2G level

Import ban: Envoy conveys US businesses’ concerns to commerce minister

Jayasuriya stars again as Sri Lanka thrash Pakistan to level Test series

Read more stories